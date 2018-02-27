Another sweet country music couple bites the dust

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

There's some sad news coming out of the country music world on this fine Tuesday, Feb. 27, folks, and it has to do with one of the genre's darlings, Miranda Lambert. A report from In Touch broke late on Tuesday that Lambert had split from Anderson East, her boyfriend of two years. The split will no doubt come as a surprise to all, especially fans of the couple, because these two have seemed so rock-solid since they first got together shortly after Lambert finalized her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015.

From the sound of the report from In Touch, sources close to the couple implied they'd grown apart recently because of their separate touring schedules.

Lambert reportedly took the split hard. As one source simply put it, "She didn't see it coming."

But it seems Lambert isn't letting this split upend her life entirely. "She's been writing songs and she'll join The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town in July," the source tells In Touch. "She refuses to sit around feeling sorry for herself."

The couple was introduced by a mutual friend at one of East's shows back in 2015. During an interview with 92.3 WCOL, East recalled their first meeting. "Randomly enough, she came to one of my shows," he said. "A friend of hers introduced us." From there, the pair were very close, posting super-sweet Instagrams professing their love for one another and supporting each other in their individual music endeavors.

Now, that all seems to be in the past, part of a chapter that's come to a close. Lambert and East have stayed fairly mum about the breakup, but it will be interesting to see if this breakup becomes fodder for new music for either of them. Stay tuned.