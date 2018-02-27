This is certainly one interesting way to honor a departed pet

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It's one thing to love your dog and pamper them and make sure they're taken care of. But Barbra Streisand seriously takes devotion to her pups to a whole new level, and her latest celebrity profile has revealed just how she has done that. Currently, two of the three dogs she has are actual, literal clones of her dear terrier, Samantha, who died in 2017.

Streisand revealed this super-unusual situation during an interview for her upcoming Variety story. The photographer took a portrait of Streisand and her three pooches in front of her home in Malibu, California, and Streisand joked that it should be captioned, "Send in the clones." Except it wasn't really a joke because the dogs are actually clones. I'm sorry. This is just too much to handle.

Streisand revealed that before Samantha died, she harvested mouth and stomach cells from the beloved terrier and then used them to grow her two identical puppies, Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett, who are named after the outfits Streisand dressed them in so she could tell them apart. Since, you know, they're basically the same dog in two different bodies. Is it just me, or does this keep getting weirder?

"They have different personalities," Streisand said in her interview. "I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness."

Our new basket of adorables A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:25am PST

The third dog isn't a genetic clone of Samantha, but is still related to her — Streisand bought her from Samantha's breeder and named her Miss Fanny after her iconic Funny Girl character, Fanny Brice.

On one hand, it's sweet how much Streisand loved her dog. On the other, couldn't she have gone to the Humane Society like a normal dog lover? All dogs are good dogs, after all.