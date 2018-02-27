 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2018 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Alicia Silverstone Is All Smiles After Divorce Announcement

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Print

Alicia Silverstone isn't letting her divorce get her down

Sometimes a divorce is just what's gotta happen. Relationships aren't always meant to be forever, and that appears to be the case for Alicia Silverstone and her now-estranged husband, Christopher Jarecki, judging by Silverstone's reaction to the split.

More: Interview: Alicia Silverstone's Secret to a "Sensual and Yummy" Pregnancy

Silverstone reportedly wasted no time packing up her 6-year-old son, Bear, and heading for Hawaii, where she was all smiles in photos she posted on her Instagram.

Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love

A post shared by Alicia Silverstone (@aliciasilverstone) on

"This trip is amazing," she wrote in one post, showing a collection of photos of Bear on the beach. "Even the drive from the airport was so pretty. Walking to the health food store, Harvest Market. So sweet to do. Farmers Market was fun, just a 3-minute walk. There was a lovely little band playing at the market, the backdrop of the mountains was so pretty."

By all accounts, Silverstone and her son are having a great time celebrating the end of one chapter of her life, and more important, the beginning of another. Silverstone's rep announced in a statement earlier this week that she and Jarecki, who were married in 2005 but have known each other since the mid-90s, had made the decision to separate.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," the statement read.

More: Alicia Silverstone: My Son's Name Is "Super Cute"

Jarecki hadn't appeared in any of Silverstone's social media photos since last summer, possibly hinting at their move toward a split.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
All the Celebrities We've Lost in 2018
12 Things You Never Knew About Kelly Clarkson
Our Favorite New Couples in Hollywood
Every TV Show That's Been Renewed in 2018 — So Far
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Please Stop Cooking Your Avocados
  2. Good News – Everything You Knew About a Woman’s Sexual Peak Is Probably Wrong
  3. Why It Can Be So Easy to Mistake Encephalitis for the Flu
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started