Alicia Silverstone isn't letting her divorce get her down

Sometimes a divorce is just what's gotta happen. Relationships aren't always meant to be forever, and that appears to be the case for Alicia Silverstone and her now-estranged husband, Christopher Jarecki, judging by Silverstone's reaction to the split.

Silverstone reportedly wasted no time packing up her 6-year-old son, Bear, and heading for Hawaii, where she was all smiles in photos she posted on her Instagram.

"This trip is amazing," she wrote in one post, showing a collection of photos of Bear on the beach. "Even the drive from the airport was so pretty. Walking to the health food store, Harvest Market. So sweet to do. Farmers Market was fun, just a 3-minute walk. There was a lovely little band playing at the market, the backdrop of the mountains was so pretty."

By all accounts, Silverstone and her son are having a great time celebrating the end of one chapter of her life, and more important, the beginning of another. Silverstone's rep announced in a statement earlier this week that she and Jarecki, who were married in 2005 but have known each other since the mid-90s, had made the decision to separate.

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," the statement read.

Jarecki hadn't appeared in any of Silverstone's social media photos since last summer, possibly hinting at their move toward a split.