Critic claims her latest cover is 'racially insensitive'

By now, accusations of racial insensitivity are commonplace in the Kardashian-Jenner news cycle. So it should come as a surprise to no one that Kim Kardashian West is under fire for a recent photo shoot and cover with Vogue India.

The backlash began on Monday, Feb. 26 after Kardashian West unveiled two covers with the popular Indian fashion magazine. The covers — which featured Kardashian West dressed in black and red dresses — spurred a heated debate on the internet about representation and diversity in the fashion industry.

The uproar primarily stemmed from anger over Vogue India choosing the E! personality instead of a woman of Indian or South Asian descent to front the magazine. Many lashed out at Vogue India for preaching about diversity, yet choosing a non-Indian person as its face. Likewise, several took an issue with Vogue India dressing Kardashian West in a lehenga, a traditional Indian skirt, which they deemed as “racially insensitive.”

Umm Kim k for vogue India? Wearing a lehenga ? — (@blondezaynstans) February 27, 2018

I can’t believe @VOGUEIndia featured Kim Kardashian on their cover as if we don’t see her featured on a different magazine every day. India’s vogue should embrace and feature their own south Asian women instead of choosing someone from pop culture — fari (@fariiihaa) February 27, 2018

We have so many GORGEOUS Indian women who could be on the cover of @VOGUEIndia but you put Kim Kardashian on there. In 2018. Newp — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) February 27, 2018

The fashion industry loves to preach about the importance of diversity & the efforts made towards it but then @VOGUEIndia will go & put Kim K on its cover — Ak (@__akxo) February 27, 2018

I have nothing against Kim Kardashian but @VOGUEIndia is really doing itself a disservice by continually neglecting to portrait brown women in their “magazine”— you’re perpetuating a detrimental cycle of underrepresentation. Stop white washing your own damn culture. — Aditi Prasad (@P_diti) February 27, 2018

This isn’t the first time Vogue India and the Kardashian-Jenners have faced backlash over a racially insensitive magazine cover. In 2017, Kardashian West’s sister, Kendall Jenner, saw a similar uproar over a Vogue India cover celebrating the magazine’s 10-year anniversary. Many brought up Jenner's cover as evidence the fashion industry isn’t progressing as quickly as some might think.

No shade on the Kardashians.. but like y’all seriously couldn’t find an INDIAN for the cover? First Kendall & now Kim? @VOGUEIndia — Jenny (@jennymarie_93) February 27, 2018

So far, aside from Vogue India disabling comments on four Instagrams of Kardashian West’s photo shoot, there hasn’t been an official response from the magazine nor from Kardashian West herself over the backlash. But judging by how heated the reaction has been, we assume they’ve both heard critics loud and clear.

