Kim Kardashian West Faces Serious Criticism Over Her Vogue India Cover

Jason Pham

by

Image: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Print

Critic claims her latest cover is 'racially insensitive'

By now, accusations of racial insensitivity are commonplace in the Kardashian-Jenner news cycle. So it should come as a surprise to no one that Kim Kardashian West is under fire for a recent photo shoot and cover with Vogue India.

The backlash began on Monday, Feb. 26 after Kardashian West unveiled two covers with the popular Indian fashion magazine. The covers — which featured Kardashian West dressed in black and red dresses — spurred a heated debate on the internet about representation and diversity in the fashion industry.

More: Kim Kardashian West Unplugs to Be "Super-Present"... but Snapchats Baby Chicago Pic

The uproar primarily stemmed from anger over Vogue India choosing the E! personality instead of a woman of Indian or South Asian descent to front the magazine. Many lashed out at Vogue India for preaching about diversity, yet choosing a non-Indian person as its face. Likewise, several took an issue with Vogue India dressing Kardashian West in a lehenga, a traditional Indian skirt, which they deemed as “racially insensitive.”

More: Kim Kardashian West & Kanye West Declared Their Love on Instagram on Valentine’s Day

This isn’t the first time Vogue India and the Kardashian-Jenners have faced backlash over a racially insensitive magazine cover. In 2017, Kardashian West’s sister, Kendall Jenner, saw a similar uproar over a Vogue India cover celebrating the magazine’s 10-year anniversary. Many brought up Jenner's cover as evidence the fashion industry isn’t progressing as quickly as some might think.

More: Kim Kardashian West Shamed for Underwear Pic Taken by Her Daughter

So far, aside from Vogue India disabling comments on four Instagrams of Kardashian West’s photo shoot, there hasn’t been an official response from the magazine nor from Kardashian West herself over the backlash. But judging by how heated the reaction has been, we assume they’ve both heard critics loud and clear.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.

