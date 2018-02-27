We're gonna have to pass on this idea

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Print

America, have we learned our lesson yet about electing celebrities with no governing experience to lawmaking roles? Please say yes, because we're about to get another test.

More: There's Really Nothing About Jesse Williams' Speech That Stacey Dash Liked

Clueless star and controversial conservative pundit Stacey Dash has just filed to run for Congress. Yep. This is happening. She's apparently been considering it for a while too. Earlier this month, she tweeted that she was "testing the waters" with her followers and considering filing for California's 44th House district "in response to numerous calls for me to run for office," she wrote.

In response to numerous calls for me to run for office, I am considering a run for Congress. Would love to know what my fans and friends think. pic.twitter.com/e9z8MuFu5m — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) February 10, 2018

Well, apparently she thinks "testing the waters" went well, because Slate reported earlier this week that Dash has filed the paperwork to run. We're not sure why, because the responses to her tweet saying she was considering it were brutally negative.

No way stay in ur lane we don’t need another celebrity that knows nothing about about governing or even have experience as a public servant experience needed — love the world (@Belizecu) February 10, 2018

Please have some sort of respect for the title of representative. You wouldn't want someone young naive girl with no experience and understanding of acting to go after a major movie role. Especially if her getting that role was a direct result of popularity and not qualification — Antoine Thompson (@AThompTech) February 10, 2018

If you run based on the opinion of whether you're "fans" think you should run? Then you probably shouldn't. — Sean brown (@seantbrown) February 10, 2018

Yes, please run. We need new material in which to drag you. pic.twitter.com/u7yP0CZ5uU — Migs (@Miguel_M1GS) February 10, 2018

The district in California Dash hopes to represent includes South Los Angeles, Compton and North Long Beach. She's running as a Republican, but that district has been held by a Democrat since 2012. If she does end up going through the entire campaign process, things could get very ugly given the way this news is currently being received and the way her possible constituents have become used to being represented (read: by a Democratic representative) in the past.

More: Stacey Dash's Memoir Is Going to Be Really Dark Compared to Clueless

Dash on the campaign trail is something nobody particularly wants to see, but given her history, it's definitely going to be dramatic. She's known for being fired from Fox News for saying things like trans people should "go in the bushes" rather than use a public restroom and claiming that former President Barack Obama doesn't "give a shit" (her words, not his or ours) about terrorism. Just the kind of peaceful mentality we need in the divisive world of American politics, amirite?