Warning: You might cry watching these Today family reunions

Get the tissues ready, because these family reunions are going to leave you very, very verklempt. That's right. I'm talking about the reunions the correspondents of Today — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer — had with their children after spending a fortnight in Pyeongchang, South Korea, covering the 2018 Winter Olympics. The quartet opened up about what it was like saying goodbye to their kids (and teenager in Roker's case) and subsequently being reunited with them, and while it may sound like a silly puff piece for Today, it was actually a cute way to get to know our fave morning TV personalities a bit more intimately, as parents.

On Monday, Today released a segment that showed Guthrie, Kotb, Roker and Dreyer talking about how much they were going to miss their kids and why being away from them for even a few weeks was going to be incredibly tough. For Guthrie, Kotb and Dreyer, who are all moms to very young kids, you could tell this was a tough assignment.

At one point, Kotb even notes (while quite possibly holding back some tears) that her mother sent her a video of her daughter, Haley, saying, "Mama," for the first time. It's such a sweet video, but it's clear that Kotb really wanted to be there. At another point, Guthrie talks about the extremely small window of time she had to FaceTime her daughter, Vale. During their calls, Guthrie would tell Vale that because of the 14-hour time difference, she would be sending Vale the sunshine for her day ahead, to which Vale would say she'd send her mom the moon. You guys, my heart cannot handle this cuteness!

But it's also clear from the video that after all the FaceTiming and attempting to catch up on what they were missing back home, actually coming back home to some very excited youngsters made for a very happy reunion. I mean, just look at how happy Kotb is at being reunited with Haley!

Being away from your kids is never easy, and from the looks of this very cute video, I don't think the Today correspondents will be rushing off again anytime soon.