Was Heather Locklear acting in self-defense?

Updated, March 12, 2018, 11:15 a.m. PT: Could Heather Locklear have been acting in self-defense the night she was arrested for alleged domestic violence? New information obtained from court records shows Locklear told the police her boyfriend, Christopher Heisser, choked her until she couldn't breathe before police arrived at her home that night.

A search warrant notes that when police arrived on the scene, they heard arguing coming from a bedroom. When they entered the room, they saw Heisser "standing on the side of the bed leaning over Locklear and holding her wrists." The documents also say Heisser had a bloody nose and "redness on his chest" where he told police Locklear hit him several times.

The warrant also notes that Locklear yelled multiple times at police that Heisser had choked her, but that she "would not cooperate with the investigation." It's unclear whether this was before or after she allegedly threatened to shoot the police who responded to the home.

Heisser denies the choking allegations, and reportedly told police, "I didn’t touch her." According to Us Weekly, Locklear refused medical treatment, but was taken to a hospital anyway, following strangling protocol for emergency responders.

A police spokesman told Us Weekly, "Locklear was uncooperative and agitated" during her arrest, adding, "She was not only verbally uncooperative but physically abusive to officers. She attacked three of our deputies and was arrested. There was also evidence that she had battered her boyfriend."

Locklear has been in a rehab center for treatment since shortly after the incident.

Updated, March 7, 2018, 7 a.m. PT: Heather Locklear seems to be digging herself a deeper hole after her arrest for alleged domestic violence. According to new reports, police searched Locklear's home after she told deputies she would "shoot them if they ever came to her house again," following her Feb. 25 arrest. Police say she made "specific threats" that are now being investigated.

Locklear's rep declined to make a statement, and some sites are reporting she's checked herself into a rehab center amid this new investigation.

Original story, published Feb. 26, 7:50 a.m. PT:

Heather Locklear is facing some serious charges after being arrested on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 26. A Thousand Oaks Police Department captain told The Hollywood Reporter that Locklear was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assaulting a police officer. She was booked into the Ventura County Jail.

TMZ reports that the incident happened at Locklear's home in Thousand Oaks, California. According to the 911 call, her brother arrived at her home to find Locklear and her boyfriend fighting. Locklear's brother called 911, and when police arrived, they saw that Locklear's boyfriend had "a visible mark" and they arrested Locklear on suspicion of domestic violence. During the arrest, TMZ reports, she became combative and flailed, kicking and hitting three deputies, resulting in a potential for three counts of battery. Before she was taken to jail, she was reportedly taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Captain Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department couldn't reveal many details, but told THR that the one count of domestic violence is a felony and three counts of battery against emergency personnel are misdemeanors. Locklear is no longer in jail after being released early Monday morning. People reports she is due in court on March 13.

This isn't the first time Locklear has faced these kinds of serious issues. In 2012, police were called to the home of Jack Wagner, Locklear's boyfriend at the time, after a fight between the two got physical. Neither wanted to press charges against the other, so neither Locklear nor Wagner was arrested at the time. Reps for Locklear have yet to release a statement about this incident, so we cannot pinpoint why Locklear was reportedly so combative or what may have caused the domestic disturbance between Locklear and her boyfriend.