Count on Josh Duhamel to be a stand-up ex

Image: David Livingston/Getty Images

Updated March 16, 2018, 12:45 p.m. PT: We already knew ex Josh Duhamel brought Fergie flowers after her disastrous NBA All-Stars national anthem rendition, but his support for her goes far deeper than that. In fact, he had nothing but good to say about Fergie when he appeared on The Dan Patrick Show this week and shared more details about the aftermath of that day.

"I was on my way back from the airport when I heard," Duhamel explained. "So, I saw it when I got home. I felt, I mean I’ve seen the girl sing it several times — Daytona 500, Patriots, Dolphins home opener — and she crushes the song, so I was surprised to see she tried what she did. But more than that, I just felt bad for her. There’s an army of trolls out there who are just ready to pounce and they were not nice. And for that, I feel bad but she’s a really tough girl."

He continued, "It’s not easy. Someone you care about getting hammered like that is not easy. And I wanted to defend her, too. I wanted to pull the tapes out from Daytona 500, like, 'Look at this! She’s really good at singing this song!' But I was like, 'I gotta just stay out of this.' It’s that protective thing in you, but she’s doing great."

And as for the flowers?

"I didn’t know what else to do. I was like, 'I just want you to know, I got your back, girl. I’m with you, I’m on your side,' Duhamel said. "The girl’s amazingly talented, she really truly is. And by the way, her album is amazing. She’s had a challenging year but she is resilient."

So sweet to see that even in the middle of their divorce, Fergie and Duhamel can have each other's backs like this.

Original story, published Feb. 20, 2018: Fergie and Josh Duhamel may be ending their marriage, but they clearly still care for one another. Fergie has been under fire the last few days for her disastrous performance of the national anthem at the NBA All-Stars Game on Friday, Feb. 16, but Duhamel still has her back.

Paparazzi photos show Duhamel arriving at Fergie's home, where she's been in hiding pretty much all weekend, on Monday, Feb. 19 to drop off their son, Axl. But what's really sweet and surprising about the photos is the huge bouquet of roses Duhamel is holding as he gets out of the car. They must be for Fergie; why else would he bring them out of the car?

He set the bar high for ex-husbands everywhere: Josh Duhamel brings flowers to Fergie after national anthem flub https://t.co/oHMUKeADqK pic.twitter.com/rdcLq8ZAa6 — Page Six (@PageSix) February 20, 2018

So sweet! If that little pick-me-up doesn't help Fergie, we don't know what will.

The Grammy winner attempted a jazzed-up version of "The Star Spangled Banner" at Friday's game, and while the argument can definitely be made that people are overreacting about it, it wasn't great.

People have been dragging her all weekend for it, so no wonder she's been staying locked up in her house.

Not sure what Fergie was going for on that national anthem performance but if it was “my friends drunk mom acting sexy” she nailed it. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) February 19, 2018

Worst rendition ever? — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) February 19, 2018

Fergie should sing that national anthem during Trump's impeachment. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 19, 2018

The backlash has been so bad, it even prompted Fergie to apologize for her performance.

"I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," she said in a statement to TMZ. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

So she had a bad day. It's probably time to lay off her, internet.