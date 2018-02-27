Guess who’s performing at the biggest wedding of the year

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Updated Feb. 27, 2018, 11:45 a.m. PT: It's been rumored that Ed Sheeran will be staging a performance at the upcoming royal wedding, but that's been shot down by Sheeran himself. Another maybe more likely rumor says Elton John may take the stage. But the Spice Girls' Mel B just dropped a big hint about a musical performance that would have everyone talking.

During an appearance on The Real Tuesday, Mel B told hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai she is going to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. When asked, "Did you get an invitation?" Mel B replied, "Well, it was the five Spice Girls. Why am I so honest?!"

Um, so does this mean the Spice Girls are performing at the wedding? They've previously declined to reunite and perform together, but when the actual Prince of Wales and his fiancée ask for something, we imagine it's hard to say no.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B gives us the scoop on the possible Spice Girls reunion! pic.twitter.com/CMR0JLicyp — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

When asked specifically if she's attending the royal wedding to perform with the Spice Girls, Mel B just looked at her cards and shook her head. The cohosts screamed, and Mel B threw her cards in the air and said, "I need to go! I am going to be fired!"

No matter how you slice it, that sounds like an admission. Could this really be happening? Only a few months left before we find out for sure.



Updated Feb. 13, 2018, 12:40 p.m. PT: Here are a few more reasons to get up early and tune in to the royal wedding. Reports are saying there will be some world-class entertainment to help Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate tying the knot — Harry has reportedly personally asked Ed Sheeran to perform at the wedding. Here's hoping he chooses something a little more romantic than "Shape of You."

There are also rumors Elton John will perform now that he's canceled a few of his Las Vegas shows amid confirming he scored an invite to the wedding of the century. Basically, everything he plays is tear-jerkingly romantic, so we can't imagine anyone better.



Updated Feb. 12, 2018, 10:30 a.m. PT: May keeps inching closer, and that means more and more royal wedding details are hitting the headlines. Over the weekend, we learned a little more about what to expect when May 19 rolls around and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their I do's, including what time we'll need to be up to be able to tune in to the ceremony.

According to Kensington Palace, the wedding is set for noon in the U.K., which is 7 a.m. Eastern or 4 a.m. Pacific. It's gonna be an early morning for those of us on the West Coast, but it'll be worth it to see royal history being made.

The palace also revealed that after exchanging vows, Harry and Markle will lead a parade through the streets of Windsor, riding in a horse-drawn carriage. It's something Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge did on their wedding day, and it was definitely a highlight. We're so excited to see it becoming something of a tradition.



The one thing the palace isn't revealing is who or how many people made the guest list. We still don't even know if invitations have been sent out, but we do know that St. George's Chapel can hold about 800 people, so there's plenty of space for a large wedding.

Spring really can't get here soon enough.

Original story, published Jan. 5, 2018: The next royal wedding was only just announced, and yet it's right around the corner. Before we know it, May will be here, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be exchanging their vows. With only five months to go before the big day, obviously we're hungrily searching the internet for all the information we can find about the upcoming ceremony.

Some of the latest news to hit the 'net is that both Markle and Harry are starting to assemble their wedding parties. A source told Us Weekly that Markle is sticking to some American traditions, despite the very British wedding that's being planned, and that means she's chosen a maid of honor rather than a chief bridesmaid.

"While it is very much a British wedding, expect a few American touches too," the insider said. There's still no confirmation about exactly who her maid of honor is going to be, but there are definitely some predictions out there: Markle's best friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, fellow actress Priyanka Chopra and Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty would all be unsurprising picks.

Harry, on the other hand, has a pretty easy choice for his best man.

"Harry has several close guy friends, but there's no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job," a source told Us Weekly last month. That one was a no-brainer.

While the royal family is hard at work preparing for the wedding, all of Britain is preparing for the huge influx of tourism that will likely come with it. When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011, 350,000 tourists came to the UK for the big day. Britain's Office of National Statistics is already expecting similar crowds around Harry and Markle's May 18 wedding date, as well as a $680 million boost to the UK's economy because of the wedding. Two beautiful lovebirds tying the knot and single-handedly boosting their country's economy? What a win-win.