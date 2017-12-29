Is your favorite TV show getting nixed?

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Sorry to be ringing in the new year on such a bummer note, but there's one thing that's certain every time the calendar changes: Not all TV shows are going to make it. Obviously, 2018 is no exception. There are a number of shows that might be on the chopping block in the coming year, and you might be disappointed if some of them get the ax. We know we will be. Here's which shows probably have targets on their backs heading into 2018:

Once Upon a Time

The midseason finale of the ABC reboot saw its lowest ratings ever, with only 2.29 million live viewers. That's a bummer, because Once has been going strong for years now.

Madam Secretary

Welp. This one is officially CBS' lowest-rated scripted series. That's not good news for anyone who hopes to see the show stay on the airwaves in 2018.

Elementary

Sorry, but Sherlock was clearly the superior Sherlock Holmes drama. Elementary had low ratings last season, but still got renewed. After the mid-season finale, though, no return date was announced. We're afraid that announcement might just never come.

The Exorcist

This might be the most underrated show on TV. It's good, yet people aren't tuning in, and with barely over 1 million live viewers for its season finale, the future doesn't look so bright for this thriller.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend has a cult following, but that small number of viewers may just not be enough to keep it alive in 2018. Bummer.

Jane the Virgin

Jane has seen years of success, but viewership has fizzled in more recent seasons.

Blindspot

It's now NBC's lowest rated series. Not a good look heading into the new year.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This hilarious cop comedy has had some good years, but even as a fan, I feel like I can say it's starting to drag on. Isn't it better to quit while you're ahead?

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel may be really hot right now, but after five season, Agents feels like it's starting to drag. And considering how expensive the show is to make, low viewership can't look good to the decision makers at ABC.