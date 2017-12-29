While Joe's away, the Giudice girls will play

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Joe Giudice may be away in prison, but that isn't stopping his family from enjoying the holidays as much as they can in his absence. His wife, Teresa Giudice, just posted a photo to Instagram offering a snapshot into her Christmas celebration, with their four daughters and sans Joe, on a beach in Cancun.

In the snap, Teresa and her 8-year-old daughter Audriana pose on the beach in bikinis, the waves lapping at their feet from behind them. The sun is bright, and both ladies are all smiles.

"Enjoying the [sun]," Giudice wrote, using the sun emoji instead of the word.

Considering how absolutely freezing their home state of New Jersey is right now, the Giudices probably made the right choice by heading south to warmer temperatures.

But that's not the only way the family celebrated the holidays. Before they jetted off for their tropical vacay, they got together with Teresa's father, Giacinto Gorga, as well as her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga, to celebrate Christmas Eve. The whole extended family posed together in front of a decked out Christmas tree, looking like they were enjoying the family time.

The family split up after that, but the Gorgas got their own tropical Christmas — they flew to Jamaica instead of to Cancun with the Giudices.

Joe is currently almost two years into his 41-month prison sentence at FCI Allenwood in Pennsylvania. This was the family's second Christmas since he reported to serve his sentence.