Abby Lee Miller Has Stayed Really Busy in Prison

Image: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment
This is how Abby Lee Miller's been spending her time in prison

We may not have heard too much from Abby Lee Miller since she started her sentence in federal prison, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been busy. The former star of Dance Moms has been taking a lot of classes while behind bars, preparing her for being über-productive once she gets released.

Us Weekly reports that Miller has already completed a prison release preparation program, which gives inmates the information they need to successfully prepare for being released from the system. She's also reportedly received a certificate in personal finance, as well as for real estate, by completing Adult Continuing Education classes.

Miller was sentenced in May after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 from Australia into the U.S. without reporting it to customs. She was ordered to complete a 366-day prison sentence, which she began serving in July at a federal prison in at the Victorville, California. She was also fined $40,000 in addition to the $120,000 judgment, and she'll face two years of supervised release once she gets out of prison.

Spending time behind bars isn't stopping Miller from thinking about her career. She previously told Us Weekly that once she's released, she wants to get right back to work.

"I hope to come out and have a new TV show, a scripted show that I’ve created," she said. "And it’s kind of, you know, a teenage show where Dance Moms leaves off, what should happen next because I know what should happen next."

Whether it will actually happen is a big mystery, but with more than half of her prison sentence still left to complete, Miller probably won't be back on TV anytime soon.

