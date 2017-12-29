 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Eminem's Daughter Is All Grown Up & Has the Body to Prove It

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV
Print

Whoa, Eminem's daughter is gorgeous & so fit

If you remember Eminem's daughter, Hailie Scott, as a precocious little girl, get ready to have your mind blown. Scott is 22 now, and she is all grown up (feeling old yet?).

More: Most Memorable MTV VMA Moments Since the First Show in 1984

Scott posted a photo of herself on Instagram just before her Christmas Eve birthday, and excuse us while we work on picking our jaws up off the floor. Not only is she all grown up, but the girl is an absolute stunner.

happy early birthday to me

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

In the shot, Scott poses on a red couch in skinny jeans, strappy black sandals and a cutout white bodysuit, which gives us a front row seat to her ridiculous washboard abs. Like, holy abs. What is that girl's core routine, because my New Year's resolution is to look like that.

More: Woolworths' Eminem-Inspired Customer Rap Goes Viral, Owns Facebook

"happy early birthday to me," she wrote in the caption, but who is this gift really for? (Us. It's for us.)

A dive into Scott's Instagram shows that even though her dad is one of the most famous rappers of all time, she lives a pretty normal life. The 22 year old is a senior at Michigan State University, she has a hot boyfriend and she looks like she lives an unexpectedly normal life.

Feeling extra lucky today

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Tuesday's are for doing things you should've done on Monday

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

More: Eminem Is Unrecognizable at First Glance After Growing Man-Beard

Scott also graduated summa cum laude from her high school, so there wasn't ever really any doubt that she would go on to great things. We can't wait to see what the future holds for her after she graduates!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Rose Marie & 68 Other Celebrities Who Died in 2017
15 Celebrities Who Don't Believe in New Year's Resolutions
All the Shows Coming Back to TV in January
Ina & Jeffrey Garten Have a Pretty Inspiring Love Story
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Exactly Is Gender-Neutral Parenting?
  2. Please Stop Wrapping Your Cheese in Plastic
  3. Ex-Smoker? Eating These 2 Foods Could Help Repair Your Lungs
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started