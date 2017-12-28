 
Not Everyone in Meghan Markle's Family Is Excited for Her Engagement

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Will this cause bad blood between the royal family & Markle's family?

It's only been a few weeks since their official engagement announcement, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have a bit of a scandal on their hands. And it might be causing some bad blood between the British royal family and Markle's family in the U.S.

Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, is firing back after Harry made some comments about Meghan's first family Christmas with the royals, saying, "It’s the family that I suppose she’s never had."

Though Meghan and Samantha haven't spoken in some time, the older Markle sister was quick to defend her family, tweeting, "She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was!"

She also hinted that she'll share more details about her and Meghan's family life as they were growing up in her upcoming memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

Samantha has been a pretty constant source of drama for Meghan. Reports say the two haven't spoken in many years, yet Samantha routinely speaks about Meghan's personal life and recently changed her last name from Grant back to Markle, her maiden name, in order to be more closely associated with her estranged sister and the royal family.

Still, Harry's comment did seem a little harsh when he said it, and it's probably good someone's calling him out. Saying things like that will only cause drama for him and Meghan in the future.

