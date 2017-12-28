This Stranger Things star has the right idea for his Season 3 demands

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

While the slow watchers are just barely finishing up Season 2, everyone who binge-watched the latest installment of Stranger Things is already looking forward to Season 3. And we're not the only ones; even the stars are already looking ahead to what the series might hold next.

David Harbour, who plays Hopper, told Variety about his hopes for his character in Season 3, although he admits they aren't super-likely to come true. But he definitely wants his character to get screen-time with a few others he's a big fan of.

"I've been pretty vocal about how I love the dynamic between Joyce and Hopper, which I don't feel like we got a lot of time to explore in Season 2," he said. "I just love that dynamic of these two lost people. I equate it to Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Chinatown or Indiana Jones and Marion in Raiders of the Lost Ark. These great throwbacks, they hate each other but love each other kind of tropes. It's done so sophisticatedly by the Duffers, and Winona is really game for it, too. We love playing scenes with each other. I would love more stuff with her."

Another character Harbour wants to work with is Steve, because duh.

"There's stuff that I don't think is feasible, but I do think the internet knows my love for Joe Keery. I would love to see a Hopper and Steve get-together, but I seriously doubt that's going to happen," he said.

He'd also like to see them flesh out Hopper more as a character.

"I want to get into the backstory of Hopper more," Harbour said. "When Eleven goes into the basement, she sees a bunch of boxes, one of which says 'Hawkins Lab.' 'Dad.' 'Vietnam.' 'New York.' There's a lot of story we can get into around Hopper's time as a cop in New York, Hopper's time in Vietnam. I would love to see more of that, but we have a ton of great characters, so I don't know how much they'll be able to do."

