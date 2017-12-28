This is a one seriously high-profile list of presenters

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The presenters for this year's Golden Globes have just been announced, and while we're maybe a little disappointed that the show isn't going to feature only female presenters like the SAG Awards, there is a whole lot of talent on that one list.

Most of the presenters are Golden Globes winner or nominees themselves, which means they have some serious combined star power. We've been chomping at the bit to know who exactly will be presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes if only because there are so many previous winners and current nominees that bring a lot of star power to the table and would more than likely light up the stage while presenting. And now, courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, we finally have the official presenters list. Buckle up: this presenters list is next-level exciting.

Here's who you can expect to see on stage handing out the awards:

Halle Berry

Berry is a Golden Globe winner and a four-time nominee. Her last nomination was in 2011 for her role in Frankie and Alice.

Carol Burnett

Burnett has won five Golden Globes out of 21 total nominations, many of them for her variety show The Carol Burnett Show. Her last win was in 1978, and she was last nominated for her 1991 show Carol & Company.

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson isn't a Golden Globe winner or nominee. She's best known for being the winner of the first season of American Idol. She's gone on to have a successful music career, winning three Grammys.

Darren Criss

Criss is also not a Golden Globe winner or nominee. But he's well known for his longstanding role on Glee, and he's already generating buzz for an upcoming part in the next season of American Crime Story.

Penelope Cruz

Cruz has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards, most recently for Best Supporting Actress in Nine.

Gal Gadot

Gadot has not won nor been nominated for any Golden Globes. In fact, many think her acclaimed and record-breaking film, Wonder Woman, was snubbed at this year's awards. At least we'll see her onstage in some capacity.

Greta Gerwig

Gerwig has been nominated twice, including this year for Best Screeplay for her film Lady Bird.

Hugh Grant

Grant has been nominated four times, and has one win under his belt for his 1995 role in Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Neil Patrick Harris

The hilarious Harris has been nominated for four Golden Globes, three of which were for some of his iconic roles in Doogie Howser, M.D. and How I Met Your Mother.

Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth isn't a Golden Globe winner or nominee, but he's made plenty of headlines this year for his role in the blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok.

Christina Hendricks

Well known for her role in Mad Men, Hendricks has netted six Primetime Emmy nominations, but never a Golden Globe win or nod.

Isabelle Huppert

Huppert is last year's Best Actress in a Drama winner for her role in Elle.

Ricky Martin

Martin has been "Living La Vida Loca" with seven Grammy nominations and two wins throughout his career.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Parker has been nominated for nine total Golden Globe Awards, including one this year for her role in HBO's Divorce.

Amy Poehler

Poehler netted three Golden Globe nominations and one win for her role as Leslie Knope on Parks and Recreation.

Edgar Ramirez

Ramirez was nominated for a Golden Globe for his 2011 role in Carlos.

Seth Rogan

Rogan isn't a Golden Globe winner or nominee, but he's the leading man in just about all of your favorite bro comedies, including Neighbors and Knocked Up.

J.K. Simmons

Simmons has one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood — he's one of those actors who seems like he's been in everything. He won a Golden Globe in 2015 for his supporting role in Whiplash.

Sharon Stone

Stone has been nominated four times and nabbed a Golden Globes win in 1996 for her leading role in Casino.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Taylor-Johnson got his first Golden Globe nomination and win in 2017 for Nocturnal Animals.

Alicia Vikander

Vikander has been nominated twice for Golden Globes, for Ex Machina and The Danish Girl.

Kerry Washington

Washington has been nominated twice for Golden Globes for her TV roles.

Emma Watson

Watson shot to stardom when she landed a role in Harry Potter as a young girl. She's never been nominated for nor won a Golden Globe, but she's an accomplished actress and may be just as well known for her humanitarian work.

And there you have it: the official presenters list for the 2018 Golden Globes. Who are you most looking forward to seeing present?