The Office's Jenna Fischer Made a Big & Appropriate Apology

Image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
The world needs to follow Jenna Fischer's example on this

We've all messed something up on the internet. It's 2017, and we pretty much live our entire lives online, and people make mistakes. No one is perfect.

More: John Krasinski & Jenna Fischer Finally Made The Office Fans' Dream Come True

But even though we all make mistakes, we definitely don't all apologize like Jenna Fischer. The former star of The Office messed up on Twitter, and her apology for it is huge and sincere and so good.

It all started Christmas weekend, when Fischer decided to share some thoughts on the new tax bill just passed by Congress.

"I can’t stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes … something they shouldn’t have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes," she wrote on Twitter.

More: Will the OG Cast of The Office Return for the NBC Revival?

Fischer was wrong. The deduction for teachers wasn't in the original plan passed by the House, but in the final bill that was passed, it had been added back in. Twitter made sure she knew about her mistake — even Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch replied to let her know she was in the wrong.

And so Fischer owned her mistake.

"I made a mistake and I want to correct it. After reading your feedback and doing additional research, I discovered that I tweeted something that was not accurate," she wrote in a statement tweeted Wednesday, Dec. 27. "I feel genuinely bad for getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry. I did not mean to spread misinformation. I was well-intentioned, but I was behind on my research. So, I've deleted the tweet. Because, I believe accuracy is important."

Fischer's apology was everything an apology should be. She admitted her own fault. She sincerely apologized for her mistake without making excuses. It's so refreshing.

More: The Office Predictions: Where Will They Be 10 Years from Now?

Now we just need all the men out there who have been accused of sexual assault and harassment to take notes.

