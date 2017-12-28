Another Grey's Anatomy star is back on the market

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: ABC

Print

Yet another Grey's Anatomy star has finalized his divorce and, unless you've been following the drama closely, you may be surprised to learn who it is. Scottish actor Kevin McKidd (better known as Dr. Owen Hunt on Grey's Anatomy) is officially back on the market after some seemingly short and amicable divorce proceedings which were officially announced just one year ago.

More: Sara Ramirez Gives Fans Hope for a Grey's Anatomy Return

Back in July 2016, McKidd and his former wife of 17 years, Jane Parker, announced that they were splitting up after a previous year of separation. At the time, a rep for McKidd gave the following statement to E! News: "Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage. They look forward to continuing to co-parent their children, who have been their top priority, and will to continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship."

The former couple, who have two children together (Joseph, 17 and Iona, 15), appear to have stuck to McKidd's 2016 statement insofar as they have split up their assets and created an agreement that prioritizes the comfort and happiness of their children. According to E! News, McKidd and Parker have drawn up a "nesting arrangement," which will allow the children to stay in their family home in Los Angeles while the parents take turns living with them in the house. As of now, there's no word on where or if McKidd has already found a second place to live but they will share ownership of a home in Malibu, so there's a potential option to live there as well.

More: Grey's Anatomy Is Gearing Up for Another Huge Heartbreak

Additionally, the pair will share joint custody of the children — another move the puts their progeny first and admirably so. McKidd will reportedly pay Parker $22,440 a month in child support and he will cover the costs of the private schools his children attend. In addition, McKidd will pay Parker $65,096 a month in spousal support and furthermore, Parker will receive 20 percent of earnings McKidd garners if its in excess of $3 million.

More: Dr. Yang Could Return to Grey's Anatomy

At the time of reporting, neither McKidd nor Parker had released a statement in regards to their finalized divorce.