Scarlett Johansson Could Get Engaged in 2018

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women's involvement & influence in Hollywood.

Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images
Will Scarlett Johansson take the plunge into wedded bliss with Colin Jost?

There's a chance Scarlett Johansson could have the best 2018, and I know what will clinch it. I know it's a little bit too early to predict this kind of thing, but when you have one of the most hotly anticipated movies dropping in 2018, it's hard to imagine what could make it better — until you consider the rumor she might be getting engaged. Now that's the kind of scuttlebutt that could convince any doubting Thomases Johansson's 2018 is looking bright, right?

More: Scarlett Johansson & Her SNL Boyfriend Made Their Couple Debut

According to one of Us Weekly's intrepid sources, Johansson's beau, Saturday Night Live head writer and Weekend Update anchor extraordinaire Colin Jost is "telling friends he wants to marry her." Additionally, the source reveals that for now, while he is still dating Johansson, he's happily doing it. "He loves to take her out and show her off," the source said. "He’s head over heels."

So, are wedding bells really in Johansson's future?

More: Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About Growing Up on Welfare & Food Stamps

Well, it's an option that's still on the table. While rumors swirled for a little while over the summer, Jost and Johansson made their official debut as a couple in November at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City. There, they were the picture of a happy couple, with Jost keeping Johansson close as they posed for pictures.

Johansson, who was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, hasn't recently or publicly expressed her feelings about getting married a third time. But let's not be cynical about love; she doesn't seem to be! It's still early days for the celeb couple, and for now, it would appear Jost is happy just to be with Johansson and to be able to have the time to get to know her and her daughter (with Dauriac), 3-year-old Rose.

More: Scarlett Johansson Wants to Get a Guy's Grandma Drunk Just for the LOLs

So, I wouldn't advise holding your breath on a proposal from Jost, but don't discount the possibility.

