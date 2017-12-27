Rihanna & her family are mourning a terrible loss

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Rihanna and her family are mourning after her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, who lived in her home country of Barbados, was shot and killed the day after Christmas. Alleyne was only 21 years old.

Through BET's coverage of the incident, local news sources report that Alleyne was walking near his home in the evening, around 7 p.m. local time on Dec. 26. He was reportedly approached by a man he allegedly did not recognize and who shot Alleyne multiple times before running off. Alleyne died later at a local hospital. The man who allegedly shot him has not been identified or caught.

According to BET, police are investigating the murder. Rihanna took to Instagram to confirm the terrible news, posting a series of photos of herself and Alleyne. In one photo, they're standing side by side with their arms wrapped around one another. In another, Rihanna makes a face for the camera while Alleyne kisses her cheek from behind her. The two appeared to be very close. From her caption, we know Rihanna was in Barbados at the time of the attack, likely spending Christmas there with her family.

"RIP cousin…can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!" she wrote. "Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body! Love you always man!"

After a string of emojis including a heart, a crying face and prayer hands, Rihanna also called for an end to gun violence with a hashtag. This horrific incident comes mere weeks after Rihanna used her platform to speak out against bullying, specifically in the tragic cases of 13-year-old Rosalie Avila and 10-year-old Ashawnty Davis.

Our thoughts are with Rihanna and her family after such a heartbreaking, terrible event.