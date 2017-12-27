J.Lo & A-Rod are the new official Brady Bunch

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are really taking their love to the next level lately. It's now been nearly a year since the pair started dating, and they seem stronger and more in love all the time. So it just makes sense that they would take a big step and celebrate Christmas together — with all their kids as a huge blended family.

Lopez and Rodriguez combined their families for a sunny holiday in Miami and then documented it pretty thoroughly on social media, giving us a glimpse into their first Christmas as a blended family. Lopez posted a photo of the whole family together, from kids to grandparents, in matching Christmas pajamas, writing, "Hope everyone had a peaceful Christmas full of joy and laughter, surrounded by all of your loved ones... sending everyone lots of love and good wishes for this holiday season!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS."

In a video post, Rodriguez lounged in the pool while Lopez, who was holding the camera, asked, "So this is what Christmas Eve is like in Miami, huh?" before panning the camera around to show a beautifully set banquet table covered with a gold tablecloth. Clearly, Christmas Eve dinner was gorgeous at the Lopez-Rodriguez house.

Even Rodriguez got in on sharing the fun, posting a sweet photo of himself and his love cuddling in some Christmas PJs.

Here's to the many more Christmases we hope these two spend together — and with their loved ones in tow!