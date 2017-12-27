This is how Roseanne is bringing Dan back from the dead

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: ABC via Us Weekly

With revivals of nostalgic old TV shows still wildly popular, we're seeing a new trend emerge: completely ignoring everything that happened in a show's series finale for the sake of its revival. We saw it with Will & Grace, and now we're going to see it with Roseanne.

Fans of the original Roseanne surely remember the 1997 series finale in which Dan (John Goodman's character) was tragically killed and then the family won the lottery. It was weird and kind of overdone, and honestly, the show is better off without it having happened, which is good news, because Dan is definitely alive and well in the revival even though we don't quite know how.

According to Us Weekly, the show is going to use Dan's death (and apparently his return from the dead) as a big joke in the pilot episode of the revival. In the promo, we get a little bit of a taste of how the new Roseanne is going to treat this whole situation with humor, but not a lot of details on how they plan to actually explain that the traumatic death of a beloved main character never happened.

In the promo, Dan is lamenting the current Chicago Bulls team and says, "I still think the Bulls of ’96-’97 would have beat these guys anytime."

Roseanne replies, "You can’t live in the past, Dan! When things are gone, they’re gone forever," and then lets out her signature laugh. It's a double-sided joke — both Dan and the series were presumably "gone forever" and both are now back.

The promos for the Roseanne revival are really leaning into Dan's return on the show, and he seems to be the focus of the majority of early promos for the revival. We may not know what to expect when it comes to the plot, but it sure is good to see how Dan and Roseanne are doing in their golden years.

There's still time to speculate about how ABC will handle bringing Dan back from the dead before Roseanne premieres on March 27.

Got a theory on how Roseanne will bring Dan back? Share it down in the comments.