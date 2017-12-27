This is our favorite Christmas miracle

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

More than likely, you had a great Christmas this year and we able to celebrate with the ones you love (as you should have done!). But, did you get to celebrate Christmas with Chris Evans? No?

Well, that might be because he was busy celebrating Christmas with Jenny Slate and honestly, truly, sincerely, that might be the best kind of Christmas present given to all of us. The mere idea that arguably the sweetest celebrity couple got to spend the holidays together is making my heart melt and actually, if it's not melting your heart, then I wonder if you're not actually a Grinch.

We can confirm that Slate spent the holidays with Evans and his family not because she posted something cute on Instagram (she's actually on a holiday posting hiatus right now) nor because Evans put anything up on his social media. No, the sweet culprit who helped to spill the beans was Evans' brother, Scott.

Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate A post shared by Scott Evans (@scottevansgram) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

Scott put up a photo of he and Slate snuggling together on December 26 with the caption, "Christmas with my favorite Jew!" and you can practically hear the excited squeals from fans as you gaze upon the photo. Slate looks so happy and so chill with Scott; no doubt this was a running theme during her visit with the entire Evans family.

Evans and Slate have been stealing our hearts for the last few months after rekindling their romance in November, around the time that the rest of us caught on that something was up when it was believed Slate was in a video Evans posted of his dog. It's also clear the two have a strong bond and boatloads of love for one another and even when they were apart, they couldn't help but speak kindly about one another. In March, during the break-up period we don't like to dwell on, Evans said this about Slate: "She’s my favorite human. She's the best. I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.'"

Now it seems like the only thing left for us to see from this very happy couples Christmas celebration is some photos of Slate and Evans in ugly Christmas sweaters or making Christmas cookies. Get on it, you two — we need more photos ASAP to better bask in this Christmas miracle.