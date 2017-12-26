Katherine Heigl stripped down for her wedding anniversary

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley have a pretty epic way of celebrating their anniversary. The couple just hit the 10-year mark together, and to commemorate the milestone, they recreated a hilarious naked photo they took back when they had only been dating for a few months in 2007.

In the original photo, Heigl poses in a bathtub with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other. Kelley sits in front of the tub, wearing nothing but a sweatband and holding his own glass of wine. The modern recreation of the photo is almost identical, but with a few details changed, which Heigl explained in the post.

"So when @joshbkelleyand I had been dating a few months or so we took the first totally random #royaltenenbaums esq photo. Last night 12 years later we took a second one to commemorate our 10 year wedding anniversary. Yup, 10 years people!" she wrote.

She continued, "A few things have changed since then. I quit smoking, thank God! I’ve put on a few pounds. I don’t often do spontaneously weird things like take random bathtub photos in the middle of the night anymore. But what hasn’t changed, is that burning desire in me to be with this man."

Well, if that isn't just the sweetest thing you've heard today.

Heigl also admitted she and Kelley have had some hard times, but they've made it through.

"There have been moments where I didn’t think we’d make it. Where I wanted to take my pillow and smother him in the middle of the night," she wrote. "But I’ll tell you what. The more time I spend with this guy the more deeply I begin to understand that he is the best of me. When the whole world falls into disarray and nothing makes sense to me he is my shelter, my safe harbor. When self doubt and self loathing creep into my soul he is my champion, my number one fan."

Congrats on 10 years, you two!