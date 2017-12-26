Britney wasn't going to end 2017 without making a powerful statement

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Britney Spears has never been one to get political on social media. In fact, ever since she was mocked for comments she made about trusting then-President George W. Bush in the aftermath of 9/11, she's stayed out of politics altogether. But apparently, that only lasted as long as it took Spears to feel particularly passionate about an issue.

Spears posted a photo to Instagram this week that's as political as she's ever gotten. In it, she stands in black sweatpants and Ugg boots wearing a cropped T-shirt that reads, "We are all dreamers." In case there was any doubt Spears is, in fact, endorsing the DREAM Act, she wrote in the caption, "We are all Dreamers. Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct."

Something similar to the DREAM Act, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, was enacted via an executive order by Barack Obama in 2012. It allows undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. with their parents as children the opportunity to obtain renewable two-year work visas, allowing them to stay in the U.S. legally if they were brought here through no fault of their own. The Trump administration eliminated DACA in September, and it will officially expire on March 5, 2018, unless Congress acts to preserve it by passing the DREAM Act.

Supporters of the DREAM Act note that failing to pass it puts countless people at risk of deportation, some of them to a country they can't even remember living in. So it would seem Spears has chosen a good time to get political.