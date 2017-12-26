Guess who Matt Lauer reunited with over his holiday vacation...

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Apollo

Print

Matt Lauer's relationship with his wife may still be in question, but he didn't spend Christmas alone. Paparazzi photos show Lauer walking into a horse farm in Sag Harbor, New York, before Christmas. His wife, Annette Roque, was also there.

More: Katie Couric Reveals Her Feelings on the Matt Lauer Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Since Lauer was fired from Today amid allegations of sexual harassment, his already rocky relationship with Roque has looked like it might be over. They've been seen in public without their wedding bands in recent weeks, and Roque's father told reporters she "is not going to stay" with Lauer after the scandal.

"I have no words for her husband," he added. "What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed. She is not going to stay with him and work it out. They are not together trying to work it out."

More: Matt Lauer Was Basically All of Us While Talking to Kellyanne Conway

This isn't the first time Lauer and Roque have seemed on the brink of divorce and then pulled back, though. In 2006, while Roque was pregnant with their third child together, she actually filed for divorce from Lauer. Three weeks later, she withdrew her divorce petition and later gave birth to their son, Thijs. They've been together ever since, and there have been no serious rumors about their relationship ending until this year following the allegations made against Lauer.

More: Bill O'Reilly Sat Down With Matt Lauer to Address Sexual Harassment Claims

So, did Christmas bring them back together? Or are they still planning to split, but co-parenting their three kids together? We have a lot of questions about this situation, but for now, neither Lauer nor Roque is talking. It could be a while before we get any real answers about the future of this couple.