Jada Pinkett Smith's Christmas holiday was so lit

If there's one thing we all have in common with celebs, it's that everyone enjoys a holiday celebration. With Christmas and Hanukkah now behind us and the new year looming, pretty much everyone is in a celebratory mood, and that definitely includes all our favorite famous people.

And luckily for us, all those famous people love documenting their lives on social media, which gives us a front-row seat to their holiday shenanigans. This year's celebrations were a real mixed bag — from Will Smith being the biggest Grinch of 2017 to Britney Spears giving us the amazing gift of an a cappella performance in her foyer on an Instagram video — but no one can deny 2017's holiday season has been properly celebrated.

Here's how some of our favorite celebs celebrated so you can get some early holiday inspo for 2018.

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada really got into the Christmas spirit this year, which we are obviously here for. Unfortunately, hubby Will was not. He spent a lot of the holiday posting Instagram photos of Jada's celebrations and begging his followers to send help.

It looks like no one came to his rescue and he was forced to wear an ugly sweater for a festive sleigh ride, but he probably survived.

On the other hand, it sounds like Jada had the time of her life.

Olivia Munn & Eva Longoria