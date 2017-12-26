Jada Pinkett Smith's Christmas holiday was so lit

If there's one thing we all have in common with celebs, it's that everyone enjoys a holiday celebration. With Christmas and Hanukkah now behind us and the new year looming, pretty much everyone is in a celebratory mood, and that definitely includes all our favorite famous people.
And luckily for us, all those famous people love documenting their lives on social media, which gives us a front-row seat to their holiday shenanigans. This year's celebrations were a real mixed bag — from Will Smith being the biggest Grinch of 2017 to Britney Spears giving us the amazing gift of an a cappella performance in her foyer on an Instagram video — but no one can deny 2017's holiday season has been properly celebrated.
Here's how some of our favorite celebs celebrated so you can get some early holiday inspo for 2018.
Jada really got into the Christmas spirit this year, which we are obviously here for. Unfortunately, hubby Will was not. He spent a lot of the holiday posting Instagram photos of Jada's celebrations and begging his followers to send help.
It looks like no one came to his rescue and he was forced to wear an ugly sweater for a festive sleigh ride, but he probably survived.
On the other hand, it sounds like Jada had the time of her life.
The pair celebrated with what looks like a barbecue in sunny Miami. It's no white Christmas, but who's complaining?
Nina Dobrev
Someone’s ready for turkey tonight... ❄️
Dobrev and her dog definitely got their white Christmas and spent some time playing in the snow before settling in for a turkey feast.
Ed Sheeran
Sheeran couldn't resist plugging his song "Shape of You," which spent its eighth week at the top of the Billboard charts.
Britney Spears
I was really inspired yesterday by @madonna’s post. She’s right… silence = death! These words really stuck with me, because they are so true. I’ve always wanted to do a performance like this… singing in a pretty little black dress, with a simple 360, one take shot! I figured since it was my birthday, why not go for it?! So boom
Spears serenaded all her followers during this 360-degree shot that included her enormous Christmas tree, and honestly, this might be the best gift any of us got all year. Bless her.
Emilia Clarke
Simply put, I believe in free healthcare and I believe in the NHS. So to all those who work for the NHS, your work bonds those who struggle and those who survive, thank you for helping us!!! Merry Xmas you hard working heroes!
Clarke took advantage of her holiday spirit and posted to thank those who work for the NHS, the U.K.'s health care system.
Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus
Hemsworth and Cyrus celebrated the holiday together. Hemsworth sweetly called Cyrus his "Christmas angel," while Cyrus posed with her sisters in their ugly Christmas sweaters.
Jenna Dewan Tatum
Watch me spread the holiday cheer to my favorite 4 legged cuties on @youtube now! Link in bio❤️
Tatum spent the holiday volunteering to help shelter dogs find homes. There's no better Christmas than one surrounded by sweet puppers, and she clearly knows it.
Sarah Hyland
Hyland spent the day with her brother, and they posed together with Santa and their two family dogs for a sweet Christmas card.
Jared Leto
Leto gave us what was at the top of all our Christmas lists this year: himself, shirtless.
Dwayne Johnson
Best Christmas Eve ever. @simonegjohnson From talkin’ about one of our fav humans @gal_gadot to important stuff like who’s IPhone is better
Johnson celebrated with his family and posed adorably in front of the tree with his oldest daughter, Simone, for a sweet Instagram shot.
Chris Harrison
Harrison celebrated the "most dramatic Christmas... ever" in matching jammies with his kids.
Hoda Kotb
Santa we are ready!!! ❤️
Kotb and her family also rocked matching pajamas for the holiday.
Kelly RIpa & Mark Consuelos
