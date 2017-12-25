Luann de Lesseps is facing some serious charges after a night of drinking

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Jason Mendez/WENN

2017 was probably not Luann de Lesseps’ favorite year. Even though The Real Housewives of New York star ushered in the year getting married to Tom D’Agostino, their marriage crumbled after only seven months of marriage.

Now de Lesseps is dealing with an arrest with some serious charges. She was arrested on Christmas Eve morning in Palm Beach, Florida for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, and two counts of corruption by threat, according to TMZ. These four counts are felonies. She was also charged with being disorderly intoxication.

de Lesseps addressed the charges and apologized to her fans on social media on Sunday.

I want to offer my most sincere apologies to anyone that I might have offended with my behavior. This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being here brought up buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018 — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) December 24, 2017

Things with D’Agostino didn’t end well at all after it was revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that there was infidelity on his part.

"It was the weekend before the [RHONY] reunion, basically," she explained. "Tom went out, and he called up an old girlfriend, and they met up with a group of people—and I didn't know about it. I found out about it the next day in the press. So that, for me, was like the final straw. I was like, 'I can't do this anymore.'"

Anyone who watches RHONY knows that D’Agostino’s wandering eye was an issue on the series. Bethenny Frankel relayed the gossip that D’Agostino had been unfaithful to de Lesseps the night before their engagement party. The story turned out to be true, but it drove a wedge between de Lesseps and Frankel for much of that season.

D’agostino and de Lesseps have reached a settlement in their divorce, but the divorce has yet to be finalized.