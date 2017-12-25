Meghan Markle handles her Christmas Day appearance with ease

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty

Even though the news was announced on Dec. 13 that Meghan Markle was joining the royal family for Christmas, it was a day that changed royal protocol. The fact that Prince Harry’s fiancée was allowed to participate in the family's Christmas festivities demonstrates the more relaxed policies Kensington Palace has implemented over the last few months as they begin to welcome Meghan into the family.

Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene for Christmas services. It was the first time royal watchers have seen the two couples together.

Merry Christmas! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have joined members of the Royal Family for the Morning Service on Christmas Day in Sandringham. pic.twitter.com/6DMRGFPntt — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2017

Meghan continues to be the fashion trendsetter. She donned a dark brown beret paired with a tan overcoat and fashionable brown suede boots while she cuddled in close to Prince Harry. Kate sported a holiday green and red plaid coat adorned with gold buttons and a warm black hat.

While the young couples walked to church on the Sandringham estate, Queen Elizabeth arrived in a vehicle accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Later that day, the Royals had a Christmas lunch of roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding. The afternoon was topped by watching the Queen’s pre-recorded Christmas address to the nation.

"We think of our homes as places of warmth, familiarity and love... there is a timeless simplicity to the pull of home."

Watch Her Majesty The Queen's Christmas broadcast 2017. Merry Christmas to all. #ChristmasDay2017 pic.twitter.com/s9HAvPvrKO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 25, 2017

The Queen even seems to be enamored of Meghan, she briefly mentioned the wedding saying that 2018 will mark “welcoming new members into [the family] next year.” Of course, the Queen is also referencing the upcoming birth of her third grandchild from Prince William and Kate.

All eyes will continue to be on Meghan as she preps for her May 17 wedding to Prince Harry. While it is expected to be a smaller affair compared to Prince William and Kate, many fans are excited to see an American walk down the aisle with a prince.

I see Meghan Markle made the cut for the Christmas Speech. #QueensSpeech #Christmas — Nick Barnes (@imnickbarnes) December 25, 2017

Meghan Markle is really living out a Hallmark Christmas movie. They make like 3 regular girl meets a prince movies every season and this is the exact plot. — Rock A Letter (@cocoqt81) December 25, 2017

Woke up to a photo of Meghan Markle in her Christmas hat, so my Christmas is already off to a great start. — Jen Hewett (@jenhewett) December 25, 2017

2017 capped off a whirlwind year for Meghan, who ended her seven-season run on Suits, moved from Toronto to London, announced her engagement and made her first joint royal appearance on Dec. 1. Now, it’s time to plan a wedding!