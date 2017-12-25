 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

All Eyes Are On Meghan Markle On Christmas Day, and She Doesn't Disappoint

Kristyn Burtt

by

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

View Profile
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty
Print

Meghan Markle handles her Christmas Day appearance with ease

Even though the news was announced on Dec. 13 that Meghan Markle was joining the royal family for Christmas, it was a day that changed royal protocol. The fact that Prince Harry’s fiancée was allowed to participate in the family's Christmas festivities demonstrates the more relaxed policies Kensington Palace has implemented over the last few months as they begin to welcome Meghan into the family.

More: How the Royal Family Celebrates the Holidays

Prince Harry and Meghan, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton walked to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene for Christmas services. It was the first time royal watchers have seen the two couples together.

Meghan continues to be the fashion trendsetter. She donned a dark brown beret paired with a tan overcoat and fashionable brown suede boots while she cuddled in close to Prince Harry. Kate sported a holiday green and red plaid coat adorned with gold buttons and a warm black hat.

More: You Can Feel the Love in Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Engagement Photos

While the young couples walked to church on the Sandringham estate, Queen Elizabeth arrived in a vehicle accompanied by Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Later that day, the Royals had a Christmas lunch of roast turkey and steamed fruit pudding. The afternoon was topped by watching the Queen’s pre-recorded Christmas address to the nation.

The Queen even seems to be enamored of Meghan, she briefly mentioned the wedding saying that 2018 will mark “welcoming new members into [the family] next year.” Of course, the Queen is also referencing the upcoming birth of her third grandchild from Prince William and Kate.

More: Barack Obama Teasing Prince Harry Before an Interview Is Everything

All eyes will continue to be on Meghan as she preps for her May 17 wedding to Prince Harry. While it is expected to be a smaller affair compared to Prince William and Kate, many fans are excited to see an American walk down the aisle with a prince.

2017 capped off a whirlwind year for Meghan, who ended her seven-season run on Suits, moved from Toronto to London, announced her engagement and made her first joint royal appearance on Dec. 1. Now, it’s time to plan a wedding!

Tagged in
royal engagement
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Ina & Jeffrey Garten Have a Pretty Inspiring Love Story
The Most Talented Siblings in Hollywood
The Best Gifts These 12 Celebs Have Ever Received
A Definitive Guide to the Best Holiday Albums
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started