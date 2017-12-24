This is so heartbreaking

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Print

Jordan Feldstein, brother of actor Jonah Hill and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein, was found dead in his home after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 40.

More: Jonah Hill's Weight Loss & Toned Arms Are All Anyone Can Talk About

Feldstein was the CEO and founder of Career Artists Management, and he managed major stars like Adam Levine, Maroon 5, Sara Bareilles, Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52s, Chromeo and Robin Thicke. He and Levine were childhood friends.

So far, family and close friends, including Levine, have stayed silent on social media, but Feldstein's family released a statement to People magazine. "Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the statement from the family said. “In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name."

Feldstein is survived by two children.

More: Jonah Hill Was Disgustingly Attacked by Haters for His Recent Weight Gain

All day, celebrities have been taking to social media to express their sadness at the news, showing just how far and wide Feldstein's influence went in Hollywood.

#rip Jordan , my Close Friend and Manager pic.twitter.com/0XV470BfJ9 — Big Boi (@BigBoi) December 23, 2017

Man. So Sad Man. Peace be with his family and loved ones. He effected and changed the lives of many https://t.co/FyR8y2iqZe — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 23, 2017

So sorry to hear of Jordan Feldstein’s passing. His loss will be long felt by those who knew him. Thoughts and prayers for his family and his wonderful artists. — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) December 24, 2017

R.I.P. Jordan Feldstein — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 23, 2017

More: Even Fake Cocaine Can Land You in the Hospital — Just Ask Jonah Hill

Our thoughts are with Hill and the Feldstein family.