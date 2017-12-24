 
/

Jonah Hill's Brother, Jordan Feldstein, Found Dead in His Home

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Noel Vasquez/GC Images
This is so heartbreaking

Jordan Feldstein, brother of actor Jonah Hill and Lady Bird star Beanie Feldstein, was found dead in his home after he reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was 40.

Feldstein was the CEO and founder of Career Artists Management, and he managed major stars like Adam Levine, Maroon 5, Sara Bareilles, Miguel, Elle King, Big Boi, Rick Springfield, The B-52s, Chromeo and Robin Thicke. He and Levine were childhood friends.

So far, family and close friends, including Levine, have stayed silent on social media, but Feldstein's family released a statement to People magazine. "Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” the statement from the family said. “In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name."

Feldstein is survived by two children.

All day, celebrities have been taking to social media to express their sadness at the news, showing just how far and wide Feldstein's influence went in Hollywood.

Our thoughts are with Hill and the Feldstein family.

