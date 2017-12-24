 
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Are Still 'Feuding' on Instagram

Image: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Print

This still isn't over

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a pretty savage Instagram diss war going on, and they're both playing the long game. The only question now is which one of them will ultimately come out on top. It could go either way at this point, but all of us who follow the adorable couple are basically like this right now:

This still isn't over
Image: Giphy

The latest move in the war came from Lively, who posted a photo of Reynolds' (ahem) attempt at making Christmas cookies.

"@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies..." she wrote, then added a wide-eyed emoji and, "...He’s verrry handsome though."

@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies... ...He’s verrry handsome though.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

The burn did not go unnoticed by Reynolds, who commented, "I wanted to be the first person to bake Christmas cookies using only a hammer." Honestly, that's pretty much what his attempt looks like. We're sure they're totally edible, though.

Lively's epic burn was the response we've been waiting for. It came almost two months after Reynolds started this war by posting a photo of her on the set of her new movie, The Rhythm Section, looking completely unrecognizable in sweatpants, a puffy oversized jacket and a beanie, with her face looking, tired, haggard and wrinkled. While the internet was still trying to figure out how Lively had managed to transform herself so much for a role, Reynolds posted the shot, writing in the caption, "#NoFilter."

#nofilter

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

Clearly this war is only just beginning, and we can't wait to see how Reynolds hits back.

