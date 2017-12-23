That New Year's Eve scandal last year isn't stopping Mariah Carey from performing this year

Image: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey isn't letting last year's hot mess of a performance on New Year's Eve stop her from performing this year.

She shared the news on Twitter with the simple caption, "Take 2."

She will once again be closing out the year in Times Square on Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

Carey is the reigning queen of the holiday season, so it's no wonder the studio is letting her give it another go.

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned," Dick Clark Production said in a statement, "and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"

After audio problems and reports that Carey couldn't hear herself singing during the live performance, Carey took to Twitter to shrug off the scandal.

Shit happens Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

She then said in a longer statement, "I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."

Other New Year's Eve performers this year include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.