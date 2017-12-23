 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Mariah Carey Hopes This New Year's Eve Will Be Better Than the Last

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Noam Galai/FilmMagic
Print

That New Year's Eve scandal last year isn't stopping Mariah Carey from performing this year

Mariah Carey isn't letting last year's hot mess of a performance on New Year's Eve stop her from performing this year.

More: Mariah Carey's Single Didn't Do Too Hot & Her Label Isn't Happy

She shared the news on Twitter with the simple caption, "Take 2."

She will once again be closing out the year in Times Square on Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018.

Carey is the reigning queen of the holiday season, so it's no wonder the studio is letting her give it another go.

More: Mariah Carey Had Some Words of Wisdom for Lionel Richie About Judging American Idol

"We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned," Dick Clark Production said in a statement, "and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"

After audio problems and reports that Carey couldn't hear herself singing during the live performance, Carey took to Twitter to shrug off the scandal.

She then said in a longer statement, "I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world. It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."

More: Will Ferrell Says Working With Mariah Carey Was "A S***storm"

Other New Year's Eve performers this year include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas and Sugarland.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Ina & Jeffrey Garten Have a Pretty Inspiring Love Story
The Most Talented Siblings in Hollywood
The Best Gifts These 12 Celebs Have Ever Received
A Definitive Guide to the Best Holiday Albums
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started