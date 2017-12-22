This is why Hugh Jackman & his wife adopted

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness have always been open about having adopted their two kids, 12-year-old daughter Ava Eliot and 17-year-old son Oscar Maximillian. But now, in a candid new interview with People magazine, Jackman is revealing why he and his wife chose adoption.

It all started soon after Jackman and Furness got married. Jackman was only 27 at the time, but Furness was 40. They knew they wanted kids, but they also knew Furness didn't have much time left to have children of her own.

"Because of her age, we started [trying] straightaway when we were together," he explained. "We struggled, a couple miscarriages, [in vitro fertilization] — it was not easy. It was difficult, obviously particularly on Deb."

Finally, they realized it just wasn't in the cards for Furness to have a baby. They had always planned on adopting, but in addition to having their own kids. Jackman explained that they just had to adjust that plan a little bit.

"I remember saying to her, 'We were always going to adopt — let’s just adopt now,'" he recalled.

Obviously, with two happy and healthy kids, the couple have no regrets. Jackman also opened up about their desire to adopt mixed-race kids.

"Our motivation behind adopting was, 'Where is the need?'" he explained. "And we just knew from talking with people in that space, when we were looking around, that the biggest need is in mixed-race kids. A lot of people go into [adoption thinking] it’s really important to them for the kid to look like them, and honestly, for Deb and I, that just never even was an issue."

Clearly, everything worked out for the best.