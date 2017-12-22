 
Jude Law & Kate Winslet's Reunion Was the Christmas Miracle We Needed

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Leave it to Jude Law & Kate Winslet to save Christmas

It's December, and y'all know what that means: watching The Holiday on repeat until Christmas. And maybe a few times after Christmas, just for good measure. If you haven't seen The Holiday at least a dozen times, do you even celebrate Christmas? I think not.

More: Kate Winslet Plays Coy About Whether She Had a Crush on Leonardo DiCaprio

The wholesome pair of on-screen siblings, played by Kate Winslet and Jude Law, may spend most of their screen time on opposite ends of the world, but that doesn't make them any less adorable together. It may be over a decade since The Holiday came out, but Winslet and Law still look just as sweet and full of brotherly/sisterly love as they did back in 2006. We know this because finally, 11 years after starring in those roles, they just reunited.

Leave it to Jude Law & Kate Winslet to save Christmas
Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

More: One Lucky Human Will Have Dinner With Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio

The adorable moment happened this week, when Law attended a special screening of Winslet's new movie Wonder Wheel. It's not entirely surprising that Law was there; Winslet has long had this way of staying adorable best friends with her old co-stars, no matter how famous they go on to be. She still hangs out with Leonardo DiCaprio, you know. They even quote Titanic to each other and have inside jokes about the movie. Just a casual BFF-ship based on the most famous movie of all time, no big deal.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Are on a BFF Vacation Right Now

Next time Winslet and Law decide to hang out together, though, I'm going to need them to invite Cameron Diaz and Jack Black. That's what it's going to take to save next Christmas. They better come through, for the sake of the season.

