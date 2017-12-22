 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Rosie O'Donnell Is in Love With Her Much Younger Police Officer Girlfriend

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Manny Carabel/Getty Images
Print

Rosie looks ridiculously happy with her new GF

Just a couple months after the death of her ex-wife, Rosie O'Donnell has found love once again. She's dating a much younger woman whom she met at a charity event, and they seem totally happy together. Plus, they look amazing as a couple.

More: Rosie O'Donnell Slams Estranged Daughter for Using Her Pregnancy for Fame

O'Donnell, 55, just revealed that she's officially in a relationship with Elizabeth Rooney, 33, a police officer from Worcester, Massachusetts. Us Weekly reports that they met at a theater benefit over a year ago. They didn't speak until their paths crossed again at the same benefit this year, and that's when they started dating. Clearly, they were meant to be.

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Is in the Middle of Another Health Emergency

Rooney is an Army veteran and a mounted police officer for the Worcester Police Department. She's also, if her Instagram is any indication, an enormous animal lover. Almost every photo has some kind of animal in it.

My Bunny , Hip Hop ❤

A post shared by Elizabth: MountedPolice ARMY (@blue_eyedsoul) on

Monkey on my back Good morning

A post shared by Elizabth: MountedPoliceARMY (@blue_eyedsoul) on

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, O'Donnell gushed about her new girlfriend, saying they're already in love.

"I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing," she said. "I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, 'It was good.' I’m like, 'Come on!'"

More: A Timeline of Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell's 10 Years of Hatred

Congrats to the new couple!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Ina & Jeffrey Garten Have a Pretty Inspiring Love Story
The Most Talented Siblings in Hollywood
The Best Gifts These 12 Celebs Have Ever Received
A Definitive Guide to the Best Holiday Albums
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 17 Popular 2017 Baby Names We Never Saw Coming
  2. People With Egg Allergies Can Now Get the Flu Shot
  3. Why Travel Can Be Such a Nightmare for Plus-Size Women
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started