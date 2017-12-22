Rosie looks ridiculously happy with her new GF

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Print

Just a couple months after the death of her ex-wife, Rosie O'Donnell has found love once again. She's dating a much younger woman whom she met at a charity event, and they seem totally happy together. Plus, they look amazing as a couple.

More: Rosie O'Donnell Slams Estranged Daughter for Using Her Pregnancy for Fame

O'Donnell, 55, just revealed that she's officially in a relationship with Elizabeth Rooney, 33, a police officer from Worcester, Massachusetts. Us Weekly reports that they met at a theater benefit over a year ago. They didn't speak until their paths crossed again at the same benefit this year, and that's when they started dating. Clearly, they were meant to be.

A post shared by Elizabth: MountedPolice ARMY (@blue_eyedsoul) on Nov 11, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Is in the Middle of Another Health Emergency

Rooney is an Army veteran and a mounted police officer for the Worcester Police Department. She's also, if her Instagram is any indication, an enormous animal lover. Almost every photo has some kind of animal in it.

Monkey on my back Good morning A post shared by Elizabth: MountedPoliceARMY (@blue_eyedsoul) on Aug 27, 2016 at 4:28am PDT

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, O'Donnell gushed about her new girlfriend, saying they're already in love.

"I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing," she said. "I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, 'It was good.' I’m like, 'Come on!'"

More: A Timeline of Donald Trump & Rosie O'Donnell's 10 Years of Hatred

A post shared by Elizabth: MountedPolice ARMY (@blue_eyedsoul) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:11pm PDT

Congrats to the new couple!