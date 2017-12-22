Rosie looks ridiculously happy with her new GF

Just a couple months after the death of her ex-wife, Rosie O'Donnell has found love once again. She's dating a much younger woman whom she met at a charity event, and they seem totally happy together. Plus, they look amazing as a couple.
O'Donnell, 55, just revealed that she's officially in a relationship with Elizabeth Rooney, 33, a police officer from Worcester, Massachusetts. Us Weekly reports that they met at a theater benefit over a year ago. They didn't speak until their paths crossed again at the same benefit this year, and that's when they started dating. Clearly, they were meant to be.
Rooney is an Army veteran and a mounted police officer for the Worcester Police Department. She's also, if her Instagram is any indication, an enormous animal lover. Almost every photo has some kind of animal in it.
During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, O'Donnell gushed about her new girlfriend, saying they're already in love.
"I am in love. It’s the first time I’ve dated someone younger than me and it’s a very trippy thing," she said. "I get along with her so well. It’s kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, 'It was good.' I’m like, 'Come on!'"
Congrats to the new couple!
