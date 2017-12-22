This situation is no doubt unsettling for Katy Perry

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Print

Say what you will about her, but it's hard to deny that Katy Perry has had anything but an incredible year in 2017. She released a new album, Witness, hosted the 2017 MTV VMAs, released some of the hottest pop singles (including "Swish Swish" and "Chained to the Rhythm") and embarked on her Witness world tour. In looking this over, it's easy to see that Perry has been working hard for the success and notoriety she has gotten. It's just as easy to see that Perry should be able to enjoy this success without being threatened by a stalker.

More: Ellen DeGeneres Gets Criticized for Her HBD Tweet to Katy Perry

On Thursday, E! News reported that 37-year-old Pawel Jurski appeared in court and was facing felony charges of aggravated stalking and escape as well as misdemeanor charges of loitering and resisting arrest. These charges are made in connection with Jurski's alleged actions backstage in Miami, at one of Perry's Witness tour concerts.

More: Katy Perry Made One Low-Key Joke About Taylor Swift at the VMAs

E! reports, "According to a police report, the defendant allegedly entered a restricted area backstage at the American Airlines Arena on Wednesday night. According to police, he attempted to rush towards the stage where Katy was performing her biggest hits."

Police reported that Jurski declared, "I will do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry," and that he has established a disconcerting pattern in regard to the lengths he is willing to go to get in touch with Perry. He has reportedly tried twice to make contact with her during two concerts in Canada and, by his own testimony to police, gone to concerts in Tampa, Grand Rapids, Orlando, Atlanta and Chicago in the last 20 days, all in the name of making contact with her.

More: 18 Celebrities Who Are Unrecognizable in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Video

At the time of reporting, Jurski is still in police custody. Perry has not issued an official statement, nor has she posted anything about it on any of her social media platforms.