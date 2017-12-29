You'll want to watch these movies on Netflix in January

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

Image: Images: Paramount, WaltDisney, Sony, A24; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.com

Print

Holy Netflix, Batman! There are a ton of amazing movies in all genres — action, horror, comedy and documentary — hitting Netflix in January 2018. Good thing we're not making New Year's resolutions this year (celebrities say they're just not the cool thing to do, anymore), because we'll be busy Netflix and chilling to kick off 2018.

Here are all the films you'll be able to watch throughout January.

Jan. 1

Batman, Batman & Robin, Batman Begins, Batman Forever & Batman Returns

We barely remember Michael Keaton, George Clooney and Val Kilmer as Batman. For us, Christian Bale will forever be the Dark Knight, but that doesn't mean the other Batmans weren't worthy. Watch all the Batmans with the kids and have them decide who's the best.



More: All of Tim Burton's films ranked and summarized in 140 characters or less





How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey, this clever rom-com was inspired by a dating book How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: The Universal Don'ts of Dating that's all about what not to do when you first start dating.

The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II & The Godfather: Part III

We certainly would never have had The Sopranos without these movies, some of the best mafia thrillers around.

Training Day

In classic Denzel Washington style, this movie about a suspected dirty cop will shake you to your core.

Wedding Crashers

Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn try to get chicks by showing up at random strangers' weddings. Little did they know they'd fall in love.

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Experience pure imagination with this quirky, edgy and psychedelic kids movie from 1971.

Jan. 5

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

The show is basically just what the title says; only it's interviews with the very best comedians of our time, including Larry David, Ricky Gervais and Amy Schumer.

Jan. 8

The Conjuring

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Vera Farmiga and Lili Taylor star.

Jan. 10

47 Meters Down

After watching two young women get stuck at the bottom of the ocean in a shark cage, you'll be having underwater nightmares for weeks.

Jan. 12

The Man Who Would Be Polka King & The Polka King

Jan Lewan wanted to be rich and famous. He achieved both, but his path to the good life sent him to jail. Watch the documentary and then watch Jack Black's excellent portrayal of the sweet scammer.

Jan. 26

A Futile & Stupid Gesture

Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy Rossum star in this origin story of the National Lampoon magazine at Harvard.

Leaving Netflix on Jan.1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Watch this classic kids movie before E.T. phones home in 2018.

Grease

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta fall in love through song in this 1978 musical loosely based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Gremlins

This classic '80s movie is all about what happens when a group of teens decide not to follow the rules.



License to Drive

Both Corey Haim and Corey Feldman star in this slapstick teen comedy from 1988.



Mean Girls

Written by Tina Fey, this movie is a rite of passage for teen girls everywhere.



Miss Congeniality & Miss Congeniality 2

Sandra Bullock rocks beauty, brains and a gun in this comedy about an FBI agent posing as a beauty queen.

What are you planning to binge this January? Let us know in the comments below.