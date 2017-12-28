Meryl Streep & Jessica Chastain are taking over January

Shanee Edwards is a screenwriter who earned her master's degree at UCLA Film School. She recently won the Next MacGyver television writing competition to create a TV show about a female engineer. Her TV pilot, Ada and the Machine, is cur...

January is the month when film lovers catch up on Oscar-worthy films before the big award shows, but we can also see some new movies ahead of the studios' summer rosters. To help guide you, we've curated a list of can't-miss movies for the beginning of 2018.

So after you've finished bingeing every great show on Netflix, head to the movie theater for hot popcorn and the start of a year of great movies.

Jan. 5

Molly's Game

Molly Bloom (Jessica Chastain), a woman in her 20s, runs a high-stakes underground poker empire for Hollywood celebrities, athletes, business tycoons and the Russian mob. Molly soon becomes the target of an FBI investigation that brings her world crashing down. It's based on a true story.

Insidious: The Last Key

What happens when a parapsychologist discovers a ghost is haunting her own home? Dr. Elise Rainier finds out when she has to face the demonic head on.

The Strange Ones

Alex Pettyfer stars as a backpacker who's trekking across a remote landscape with his best friend. At first, everything seems normal, but what appears to be a simple vacation soon gives way to a dark and complex web of secrets.

Blame

When a drama teacher begins an affair with one of his high school students, an angry classmate takes revenge in a scenario story that parallels the play The Crucible.

Devil's Gate

Set in the small town of Devil's Gate, North Dakota, the film examines the disappearance of a local woman and her young son. But when an FBI agent begins to investigate, she finds that nothing is as it seems.

Jan. 12

The Post

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this movie tells the story of how two journalists (Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks) uncovered the government's dirty secrets regarding the Vietnam War by publishing the Pentagon Papers.

Paddington 2

Paddington Bear, now happily living with the Brown family, picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday. When the gift gets stolen, Paddington must go on a journey to recover it.





The Commuter

Liam Neeson stars as a businessperson who gets caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

Proud Mary

Taraji P. Henson is Mary, a professional assassin working for an organized crime family in Boston. Mary's life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes awry.

Jan. 19

The Leisure Seeker

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star as an elderly couple who go on a surprising journey in the faithful old RV they call the Leisure Seeker.

Jan. 26

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Thomas (Dylan O'Brien) embarks on a mission to find a cure for a deadly disease known as the Flare.

Please Stand By

Dakota Fanning plays a young autistic woman who runs away from her caregiver in an attempt to submit her manuscript to a Star Trek writing competition.

Arctic Justice Thunder Squad

Swifty the Arctic fox (Jeremy Renner) goes on a journey on which he discovers Doc Walrus' (John Cleese) plan to melt the polar ice caps and flood the world in order to reign as supreme leader.

