Mandy Moore's honeymoon ideas are refreshingly different

Image: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Print

Mandy Moore wants to go big for her honeymoon. And by big, we mean high. And by high, we mean she wants to hike Mount Kilimanjaro, which is the highest mountain in Africa, located in Tanzania.

More: Mandy Moore's Engagement Party Was So Mandy Moore

Get it, girl.

"That’s a bucket list item — maybe on the next hiatus," Moore told Shape magazine of her plans to hike the mountain. You can find her on the cover of the January issue of the mag. "I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon."

Mount Kilimanjaro is 19,341 feet high and is classified as an extreme-altitude mountain trek. Hikers have to trek for five to nine days to reach the top and prepare accordingly, as altitude sickness can occur without proper preparation. Back on the closer-to-sea levels of Moore's world, though, life is beautifully normal.

More: Mandy Moore & Costar Claire Holt Risked Their Lives for Their New Film

"My man and I found a house and are doing renovations," Moore said of her pre-wedding plans. "When we move, I’ll feel like I finally have a place to hang my hat. We can set up the record player! I’ll know where my brown sweater is! And we can start a family, hopefully sooner rather than later, and establish our own traditions."

Moore and her fiancé, Taylor Goldsmith, got engaged in September. The couple dated for two years before Goldsmith popped the question.

Moore said she plans to marry Goldsmith in a small, low-key wedding ceremony.

More: Prepare Yourself: Mandy Moore Is Releasing New Music

"I feel like I eloped before, and I think I'll probably keep it very small again," Moore explained on Today. I've never been the girl that wanted to wear a white dress. No judgment, but it's not for me. I think it'll be just as small with family and friends. Quiet, no bridal magazines for me."

Moore was previously married to musician Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016.

Moore told People at the time of her separation, "I wasn’t a participant in my own life for awhile. I poured so much of myself into my personal life and when that wasn’t as fruitful as I hoped it would be and I extricated myself from that situation, I was able to realize I wasn’t honoring myself and my dreams and what I wanted in life."