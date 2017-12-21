Olivia Munn has a warning for men who want to abuse their power

Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Print

Olivia Munn isn't just standing up for herself in the wake of her sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Ratner; she's standing up for all women who've had to deal with misconduct anywhere, ever.

More: 9 Gloriously Strange Reasons We Love Olivia Munn

In a new essay penned in Entertainment Weekly, Munn powerfully explained, "We should create a zero-tolerance policy with actionable consequences for sexual assault and any other forms of abuse. Heads of studios, bosses, and CEOs should enforce equal pay because continuing to pay us less perpetuates a bias that women are inferior."

In Munn's opinion, this change in behavior can become a part of anyone's worldview beginning at a young age.

More: Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces She's Leaving Him

"This trains boys at a young age not to recognize when girls are refusing their advances and grooms young girls to believe they can’t or shouldn’t fight back," Munn continues. "So when a 14-year-old girl is on a date and tells her boyfriend she doesn’t want to have sex but he pushes her to do it anyway, there is an inherent feeling that he’s allowed to do what he wants because he’s worth more. It’s not a conscious thought, rather it is the collective unconscious of the world that has been encoded in all humans for centuries."

And Munn isn't just asking politely. Munn is challenging those around her to take action.

"How will anyone know you’re worth it if you don’t?" she asks after explaining that her experience with Ratner only made her more confident in her belief that she should be able to reach for her dreams without being harassed.

More: Olivia Munn Restricts Her Social Media Amid Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Her essay seems to serve as a warning as well, a warning against those who abuse power because the tide is turning.

"Together, our voices are mighty, powerful, and earth-shaking. We’re strong," Munn writes. "We’re not afraid to call each other out — and we’re not afraid to call you out anymore either."