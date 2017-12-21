 
Jennifer Garner Jokingly Made a Cooking Show Pilot, & We Want More

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images
Print

Jennifer Garner could (& should, honestly) be the next Ina Garten

If Jennifer Garner decides she doesn't want to make movies anymore, she has a solid backup plan with her cooking show idea.

Garner released a fun video on social media, which she titled "Pretend Cooking Show" and showed off her bread recipe, including using the dough to make little bread men.

More: Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Go on Vacay Together Post-Divorce

"I’m not an expert, but if you want to make your family happy over and over again, this is one recipe that if you get it down, you can do anything with it. And it’s by Ina. Love you Ina!" Garner said and added a kiss to her Barefoot Contessa at Home cookbook.

"Here’s what I love about this dough — you can do anything with it," she added, "My mom made bread men for my sisters and me when we were little, and they were our favorite things ever. So that’s 1. Cinnamon bread — everybody loves it. That’s 2. And then a plain old loaf of honey white bread. That's 3."

The little bread men are absolutely adorable and definitely bring back those nostalgic childhood memories of baking with mom.

She continued, "The thing I love about making bread men with half your dough is they are ready right away. And they remind me of my mom. It doesn’t matter that you don’t know what you’re doing. These could not be less perfect, but my kids will love them!"

More: Ben Affleck Is Moving On & Moving Out

Check out the full "Pretend Cooking Show" below.

Garner concluded the video by using the caption to asked Garten what video she should do next. Here's to hoping the Barefoot Contessa responds, because that's one friendship we definitely want to see blossom.

More: Jennifer Garner Addresses Unauthorized Divorce BS for the Record

And you thought you couldn't love Jennifer Garner any more.

Comments
