This real-life Wonder Woman will have her heroic status cemented

2017 will be remembered as the Year of the Woman, and in that same vein, it will also be remembered as the year of Gal Gadot. With her incredible success with Wonder Woman, Gadot is now being honored by The Association of National Advertisers and The CW at the 2018 Critics Choice Awards with the second annual #SeeHer Award. Viola Davis received the inaugural award last year.

The #SeeHer Award is the perfect honor for Gadot because it is about recognizing women who “push boundaries,” said the organization’s spokeswoman to E! News on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Pushing boundaries is exactly what Gadot did this summer with a film that earned $820 million worldwide. She will be returning for a sequel in 2019 along with director Patty Jenkins, who helped define a female-driven superhero movie people of all genders enjoyed.

This award is important because the group’s goal is to make sure women and girls are portrayed accurately in the media. That is one of the reasons Gadot and Wonder Woman made such an impact this year.

"Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders,” said the Association of National Advertisers’ spokesperson.

Besides being a strong role model on-screen, Gadot also freely spoke her mind on the red carpet and beyond this year.

“All of us should be feminist. I’m here because of the feminism movement. And I think that feminism is all about choice and freedom and equality," she said to Moviehole earlier this year. “And I think that this is something that Wonder Woman certainly represents."

Had such a wonderful time at the GQ Men (Woman) of the Year Party. Thank you for Having me! @GQMagazine #GQMOTY pic.twitter.com/RpvK2EmjEE — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 9, 2017

The accolades for Gadot have continued to roll in as award show season approaches. From GQ’s Man of the Year — yes, she was invited to the man's table — to AFI honoring Wonder Woman as one of the best films of the year, 2017 has been a good one for her.

For fans wanting to see Gadot receive her award, the 2018 Critics Choice Awards will be broadcast on The CW on the night of Thursday, Jan. 11 live from Santa Monica, California, at 8/7c.