All Kit Harington cares about is making GoT's final season its best

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO

Print

Serious Game of Thrones fans can’t bear to think about the final season that is currently filming in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Don’t worry; they aren’t the only ones feeling the stress of Season 8 — Kit Harington is surprised he’s experiencing the pressure too.

More: Kit Harington Reveals Game of Thrones' Finale Script Made Him Cry

“I will say I think I’m understandably more affected by it than I thought I would be,” he told Deadline in a recent interview.

For him, it’s about making sure fans aren’t disappointed in the final season because he knows they don’t have another season to right the ship if things go off course. “Well, I think there’s a certain pressure I’ve not felt before. Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down,” Harington shared. “Obviously, we don’t want to do that so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me. We’re all growing a bit and I think everyone’s attention is very focused on what we’re doing in a way that it’s always been, but it may be more apparent.”

More: John Bradley Spills on Game of Thrones Season 8 in Such a Sam Way

In addition to doing his best for longtime GoT viewers, he wants to stay present for himself since this is their last hurrah on the HBO series. “I love it, you know. It’s also I think that thing of just trying to get everything you can out of it while we’re still doing it,” he said. ”Really kind of explore every inch of it.”

More: Rose Leslie Gave Kit Harington the Real Test of Love

Harington also surprised himself with how connected he feels to the show and the experience of the last eight years playing Jon Snow. “You know I wasn’t quite cynical about things, I’m quite straightforward and English. But, really, eight years of your life is a long time to connect with anything,” Harington revealed. “I didn’t know at the beginning if this would be a show that no one would watch or if it would be a show that a lot of people would watch. And I’ve never been in a situation, a show, that’s lasted this long. In my life, it’s a pretty significant thing that’s happened to me, and coming to the end of it is understandably quite emotional.”

While Harington knows how the storyline is unfolding, fans are going to have to wait until 2019 to find out how Game of Thrones concludes. The pressure is on!