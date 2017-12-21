These royal engagement photos are pure perfection

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Fans of the royal family have been waiting for this special day to arrive, and it’s truly a Christmas gift to us all. On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement photos. The photos, along with a statement from Prince Harry and Markle, were posted via Kensington Palace, which shared the news in a thread on Twitter and in posts on Instagram.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen to release official photographs to mark their engagement,” Kensington Palace wrote. “The photographs were taken by @alexilubo [Alexi Lubomirski] earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/HrAc9FeN51 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

What makes this set of photos so stunning is how authentically they capture the relaxed nature of Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship. The stuffy conservative vibe we see in most traditional royal portraits isn’t present; it’s all about a couple in love.

It’s similar to what Prince Harry’s older brother, Prince William, did with his engagement photos with Kate Middleton in 2010. The couple released one formal photo and one casual photo. However, Prince Harry and Markle’s photos seem to take it one step further, and it’s refreshing.

Prince Harry wore a blue suit with a white shirt while Markle donned a formal black gown with mesh and gold adornments at the top of the dress. In all of the photos, they are either leaning into each other or cuddling.

Even their photographer was in awe of their love for each other. Lubomirski posted the same sweet close-up photo of the couple that Kensington Palace shared along with his own message. "A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits. Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other," Lubomirski wrote on Instagram. "I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took."

In fact, the reaction to the photos was so tremendous, a candid photo was shared two hours after the initial release by Kensington Palace.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photograph,” said the Kensington Palace Twitter account. “The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives.”

As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you. pic.twitter.com/MROyiKWEnG — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

Then a gorgeous black and white photograph was posted. It shows the couple looking off into the distance with Markle grabbing Prince Harry’s arm and snuggling him close. They are also holding hands as huge smiles are seen on their faces.

Markle will be included in the royal family’s Christmas festivities as they head to Queen Elizabeth’s country estate, Sandringham. The celebration will continue into 2018, as their wedding will be held in the spring on May 19.