Be on the lookout for this subtle yet powerful fashion statement at the Golden Globes

The 2018 Golden Globes are officially going to be the best Golden Globes to have ever aired on television and I have the only solid piece of evidence to prove this seemingly hyperbolic statement is true. On the popular internet morning show, The Morning Breath, hosts Jackie Oshry and Claudia Oshry were able to reveal (thanks to the noted approval of their publicist) that a large number of women attending the 2018 Golden Globes are opting to wear black to protest sexual assault.

At around the 7:00 minute mark in the Morning Breath's broadcast, Jackie and Claudia reveal that "all of the female actresses and attendees, or most of them at least, are standing in solidarity together in a form of protest. There all going to be wearing black, obviously to protest the injustices that have been taking place in Hollywood since forever."

Both Jackie and Claudia seem to be quite excited by the news — and why wouldn't they be? This coordinated sartorial initiative is certainly not unprecedented, but it's hard to ignore the striking choice of black to send a political message about the gravity of the issue — sexual assault, harassment and abuse of power — in combination with the black being worn for the entire outfit, not just a ribbon. While it's been heartachingly powerful to see many, many women and men come forward with their stories of surviving sexual assault, this choice to wear black subtly sends the message that change must come and this insidious behavior needs to end.

According to Us Weekly, it's still unclear which women specifically are confirmed to be wearing black as part of the protest, although it does sound like the initiative is gaining momentum with 30 women reportedly on board. An inside source tells Us Weekly that "this movement is spreading rampantly and pretty much all the nominated women and others attending are participating. All the stylists who already did fittings are now changing out their clients’ original picks for Globes (potentially shifting those dresses to the SAG Awards or other carpets)."

The Golden Globes frequently set the tone for awards season every year and there's no doubt in my mind that with this female-led initiative, the 2018 awards season will truly be unforgettable.