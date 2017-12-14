This insider info on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle is intriguing

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We already know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are utterly perfect for each other. I mean, have you seen them? They are a delight of modern love. But in case there were any doubt about Markle's intentions (because let's be real — we would all jump at the chance to marry a prince), there's a little more proof about how meant-to-be the future duke and duchess are.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury of the Church of England, where the pair will be married, is dishing a little insider info about Harry and his wife-to-be. Appearing on BBC Radio's Four program, he revealed they share a "profound sense of commitment" and they're not just having a pompous church wedding because it's expected of the royal family.

"I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,'" he explained. "There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together, which is quite inspirational."

The wedding is currently planned for May, and Markle will be baptized and confirmed in the church before then. The royal family members are all members and supporters of the Church of England; Harry was baptized there as a baby.

Welby doesn't know yet if he will be the one to marry the couple, but that's not what's important.

"Of course it’s important because people will look at it, and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people," he said. "That’s going to be wonderful. It’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful."

This one is sure to be absolutely gorgeous, and we can't wait to see it.