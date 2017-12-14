 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

An Archbishop Close to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Is Talking About Their Relationship

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Print

This insider info on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle is intriguing

We already know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are utterly perfect for each other. I mean, have you seen them? They are a delight of modern love. But in case there were any doubt about Markle's intentions (because let's be real — we would all jump at the chance to marry a prince), there's a little more proof about how meant-to-be the future duke and duchess are.

More: A Definitive Timeline of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Relationship in 2017

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury of the Church of England, where the pair will be married, is dishing a little insider info about Harry and his wife-to-be. Appearing on BBC Radio's Four program, he revealed they share a "profound sense of commitment" and they're not just having a pompous church wedding because it's expected of the royal family.

"I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,'" he explained. "There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together, which is quite inspirational."

More: The Queen & Prince Philip Have Big Plans for Their 70th Anniversary

The wedding is currently planned for May, and Markle will be baptized and confirmed in the church before then. The royal family members are all members and supporters of the Church of England; Harry was baptized there as a baby.

Welby doesn't know yet if he will be the one to marry the couple, but that's not what's important.

"Of course it’s important because people will look at it, and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God in the presence of millions of people," he said. "That’s going to be wonderful. It’s always a beautiful moment. Every wedding is profoundly beautiful."

More: Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Will Pay Homage to Princess Diana

This one is sure to be absolutely gorgeous, and we can't wait to see it.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Curb Your Enthusiasm & 171 Shows Returning to TV Through 2018
11 Things Beyoncé's Done Since Giving Birth to Twins 6 Months Ago
10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now
Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Avocados Just Became Even More Hipster
  2. The Top Pinterest Parenting Trends for 2018 Are Delightfully Tech-Free
  3. 'Feminism' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started