Robin Roberts Completely Dismissed Omarosa Live on TV

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images
Print

This move from Robin Roberts was uncharacteristic but totally amazing

Now that Omarosa Manigault is out of the White House, there's one person we're pretty sure won't miss her. Good Morning America cohost Robin Roberts gave Manigault a less-than-kind farewell on the show Thursday morning, ending with a "Bye Felicia" toward Manigault.

More: Donald Trump Just Hired His Favorite Reality Star (Other Than Himself)

Roberts' quip came after an interview with Manigault and GMA host Michael Strahan aired on the show. During it, Manigault said she has "quite a story to tell" about her time working in the Trump White House.

"When I have a chance to tell my story, Michael, I have quite a story to tell," she said. "As the only African-American woman in this White House, as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that made me feel uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally. That has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear."

More: Getting Hitched? Book Omarosa or One of These Holy Celebs

Upon hearing that, Roberts clearly wasn't convinced Manigault's motives here were pure. She deadpanned to the camera, "I'm sure she'll sell that story," before dropping a reference to "Bye Felicia," a meme based on a line from the movie Friday that's used to show the person making the dismissal cares nothing for the person on the receiving end of said infamous phrase. It's a pretty shady insult to lob, and even though Roberts is regularly outspoken about her views on GMA, this was still pretty surprising to hear from her.

More: VIDEO: Cat Fight! Omarosa Versus Bethenny Frankel

Now we just sit back and wait for Manigault to clap back. If what we know of her after three stints on The Apprentice tells us anything, it's that she will clap back.

