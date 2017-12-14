This Golden Globes award is definitely going to the right person

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

If you think about who has provided "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment," one name should definitely come to mind: Oprah. She's a mogul in every sense of the word, and at this year's Golden Globes, she'll be honored for her contributions with the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Previous Lifetime Achievement Award winner Morgan Freeman made the announcement on Wednesday.

Recent winners of the award include Freeman, Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen, Jodie Foster, Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Warren Beatty, so Oprah is in some pretty solid company here. And obviously she deserves it because duh, she's Oprah.

"As a global media leader, philanthropist, producer and actress, she has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world, making her one of the most respected and admired figures today," Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Meher Tatna said in a statement. "For generations, Oprah has celebrated strong female characters on and off screen, and has been a role model for women and young girls for decades. Holding titles such as Chairman, CEO and Founder, Oprah is one of the most influential women of our time, and this honor is well deserved especially in this 75th anniversary year of the Golden Globe Awards."

Oprah is the chairman and CEO of her TV network, OWN. She starred on The Oprah Winfrey Show for 25 years. She's won countless Daytime Emmys and NAACP Image Awards, been nominated for Golden Globes and even won a Tony for her role in The Color Purple. In short, we can't really think of anyone more deserving of this award.

Congrats to Oprah, who will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the live Golden Globes broadcast on Jan. 7.