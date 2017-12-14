Try not to cry watching the sweet moment from The View

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The View is not a show that shies away from emotional moments, and this morning's episode was no exception. Former Vice President Joe Biden was a guest, and he and host Meghan McCain had a touching moment talking about how cancer has effected both of their families.

"Your son Beau had the same cancer that my father was diagnosed with six months ago," McCain told Biden of her father, Senator John McCain. Biden's son Beau died from the aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015.

"I think about Beau almost every day," McCain continued. "And I was told that this doesn't get easier, but you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this. I know you and your family have been through tragedy that I can't even conceive of. What would you say to help people?"

Then crying, McCain shouted, "It's not about me. It's about everyone with cancer."

"No," Biden said as he walked around the table to hold McCain's hand. "It is about everyone, but look. One of the things that gave Beau courage was John. Your dad took care of my Beau. Your dad became friends with Beau. And Beau talked about your dad's courage. So there is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad can."

He continued, "Her dad goes after me hammer and tong. We're like two brothers who were somehow raised by two different fathers or something because of our different points of view... But I know, if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said I'm at Second and Vine and I need your help, he'd get on a plane and come, and I would for him too."

By then, McCain was laughing through her tears, and the touching moment truly showed what a stand-up guy the former Vice President is.