 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Joe Biden Consoled a Crying Meghan McCain on Live TV

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Print

Try not to cry watching the sweet moment from The View

The View is not a show that shies away from emotional moments, and this morning's episode was no exception. Former Vice President Joe Biden was a guest, and he and host Meghan McCain had a touching moment talking about how cancer has effected both of their families.

More: Barack Obama's Birthday Tweet to Joe Biden Is a Meme Come True

"Your son Beau had the same cancer that my father was diagnosed with six months ago," McCain told Biden of her father, Senator John McCain. Biden's son Beau died from the aggressive form of brain cancer in 2015.

"I think about Beau almost every day," McCain continued. "And I was told that this doesn't get easier, but you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this. I know you and your family have been through tragedy that I can't even conceive of. What would you say to help people?"

More: The Best Celebrity Commencement Speeches of 2017 So Far

Then crying, McCain shouted, "It's not about me. It's about everyone with cancer."

"No," Biden said as he walked around the table to hold McCain's hand. "It is about everyone, but look. One of the things that gave Beau courage was John. Your dad took care of my Beau. Your dad became friends with Beau. And Beau talked about your dad's courage. So there is hope. And if anybody can make it, your dad can."

He continued, "Her dad goes after me hammer and tong. We're like two brothers who were somehow raised by two different fathers or something because of our different points of view... But I know, if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said I'm at Second and Vine and I need your help, he'd get on a plane and come, and I would for him too."

More: Heartfelt Reactions to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Cancer Diagnosis Pour In

By then, McCain was laughing through her tears, and the touching moment truly showed what a stand-up guy the former Vice President is.

Tagged in
meghan mccain
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Mr. Robot & 170 Shows Returning to TV Through 2018
11 Things Beyoncé's Done Since Giving Birth to Twins 6 Months Ago
10 Female Comedians Who Are Killing It Right Now
Celebrities With Massively Successful Side Hustles
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Avocados Just Became Even More Hipster
  2. The Top Pinterest Parenting Trends for 2018 Are Delightfully Tech-Free
  3. 'Feminism' Is Merriam-Webster's Word of the Year
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started