Prepare yourself for this surprising year-end roundup reveal

Okay, so, 2017 has been a weird, heartbreaking and thoroughly tiresome year, right? Like, I can't be the only person who is fast approaching December 31 quietly muttering, "2018 can't get here soon enough," am I? Perhaps one of the many contributing factors to my fatigue (and likely your fatigue, too) with 2017 is the fact that it felt like everyone was breaking up this year. A ton of solid, "They'll never split up!"-level couples suddenly pulled the rug out from under us over the course of the last 12-ish months and honestly, it feels like we all got betrayed in a major way.

Well, we can now relive that sadness all over again as we pore over the top 10 most Googled celebrity breakups of 2017. It was among the various and sundry Most Googled lists that came out on earlier this week and it might be one of the most depressing. That said, I'm pretty sure you're not going to be able to guess who took the top slot.

No seriously, go on and guess. No? Can't think of who it might be?

Well, it turns out that former Bachelor Nation sweethearts Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins were the most Googled celebrity breakup this year. Just crunching the numbers, folks across this great land were more confounded and curious about this split than Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney and even Aaron Rogers and Olivia Munn. Bananas, right?

The official top 10 list, courtesy of Us Weekly's dutiful reporting, is as follows:

1. Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins

2. Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro

3. Dutchess and Caesar

4. Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers

5. Kylie Jenner and Tyga

6. Lindsey Stirling and Ryan Weed

7. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt

8. Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall

9. Amy Schumer and Ben Hanisch

10. Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

I know it's still pretty early in the day, but I think I might need a little wine to wash down this very sad reminder that some of my favorite (and likely your favorite, too) couples called it quits this year.